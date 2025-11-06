NFL Players Dies Just Days After Scoring MNF Touchdown

Sarah Anderson | 12:27 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Dallas Cowboys have announced that one of their players, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, has died. He was only 24 years old and in his second year with the NFL. The Cowboys released the following statement on social media: 

It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.

The NFL also made an official statement. 

The news shocked football fans as Kneeland appeared healthy and in good spirits when he played in a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The rising defensive star, whom most people seemed to agree had a bright future ahead, actually scored a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt — one of only two the Cowboys would score that night.   

Kneeland, who is a Michigan native, played college ball at Western Michigan University, where he racked up 149 tackles and 12.5 sacks. In 2024, the Cowboys chose him in the second round of the NFL Draft. He was the 56th overall pick. 

His agent, Jonathan Perzley, said he was "shattered" to learn that his client and one of his "dearest friends" was gone. "Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field," Perzley added. 

He continued, "To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I cannot put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time." 

Update: Sadly, just as I finished writing this, I'm seeing that Kneeland committed suicide. He allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas State Trooper attempted to stop him for a traffic violation, but he didn't comply. Troopers chased his vehicle but lost sight of it and ended the pursuit. 

Later, police found the vehicle, abandoned, which had been in a crash, on a southbound lane of Dallas Parkway. Police had also received reports that Kneeland had suicidal ideations. 

After a search, they eventually found his body in the area.  

This just goes to show that you never know what kind of demons someone is battling. This young man seemed to have everything one could want, but it wasn't enough. We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones as they deal with his loss.  

