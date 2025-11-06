Kraft Sets Out to Ruin Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and so is a lot of talk about cooking and eating a Thanksgiving meal. Personally, I like sides and desserts much better than the turkey.

Advertisement

Dressing? Yes please. Rolls? Of course. Mashed potatoes? Definitely. Lima beans? I’ll take them. Pecan pie? Absolutely. (You can see that I’m a carbs guy.)

Macaroni and cheese will make its way to tables across America on Thanksgiving Day, but it’s one of the more controversial Thanksgiving sides. People are divided on what kind of mac and cheese is the right kind.

Plenty of folks love baked mac and cheese. It’s not my favorite, but I’ll eat it as long as it doesn’t have crusty cheese on top. I prefer a good, creamy shells and cheese, but my brother will only eat the powdered kind from a box. It takes all kinds, as the old saying goes.

A bad mac and cheese will get you roasted. Just ask Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s former mayor and current Democratic candidate for governor. In 2018, she shared this dry monstrosity with the unsuspecting world on Christmas Day.

Mac and cheese.... pic.twitter.com/E0bA5eZgZU — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

The fallout was brutal. Twitter users (after all, it was still Twitter back then) ratioed her mercilessly. Five years later, she must have redeemed herself, although that dish doesn’t look that appetizing to me.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Now, Kraft Foods, one of the names that we think of when we think of mac and cheese, has decided to ruin Thanksgiving. It introduced apple pie-flavored mac and cheese.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

What in the name of all that’s holy and honey-buttered is Kraft trying to pull here? I’ll let the great Leon Phelps react for me.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The processed food behemoth used actor Jason Biggs to promote this hideous flavor. Gen Xers know Biggs’ big-screen history with apple pies, so if you're unfamiliar, don't ask me to explain. Just look it up.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"Gross... Does @kraftmacncheese not know what he did in the apple pie in that movie?" asks @RightEyeGuy on X.

Biggs acted excited in the most "A PR person made me say it" way possible:

I transcribed a conversation Jason Biggs and I had the other day about his collaboration with Kraft on their limited edition apple pie flavored mac and cheese pic.twitter.com/cGSb774emK — Cody Veritas🦌 (@YourGoodFriendR) November 6, 2025

Translation: they paid me good money to refer to the movie that made me famous.

I’m not sure what kind of stunt Kraft is pulling here with this culinary monstrosity. There can’t be a market for something this awful. The announcement says that the new side-dish blasphemy will be in Walmart "while supplies last," so you might be able to find it for a long time to come.

Advertisement

"Thanksgiving is not the time for experimentation, and that's why if someone brought a box of this stuff to my Thanksgiving, I'd have a scowl on my face from the moment the Kermit the Frog balloon soared through Herald Square until the last football game of the day went final," writes Matt Reigle at Outkick.

"So, maybe try it for the novelty factor if you must, but when it comes to Thanksgiving menu selection — especially if you're fortunate enough to get the big, highly-sought-after invite to my house — skip it," he adds.

I'm with Reigle. Don't come around my house brandishing a riff on mac and cheese on Thanksgiving. Or any other day, for that matter.

This Thanksgiving, we’re talking turkey — and carbs — and the culinary crimes that threaten both. While most of us are dreaming of dressing and pecan pie, the folks at Kraft decided to turn America’s favorite comfort food into a dessert disaster. Apple pie–flavored mac and cheese? Bless their hearts.

If you’re ready for commentary that’s creamier than your grandma’s mashed potatoes and way sharper than the cheese in your casserole, join PJ Media VIP. Get 74% off with code POTUS47 — that’s cheaper than a can of cranberry sauce and way more satisfying.