Kraft Sets Out to Ruin Thanksgiving

Chris Queen | 11:54 AM on November 06, 2025
hildgrim, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and so is a lot of talk about cooking and eating a Thanksgiving meal. Personally, I like sides and desserts much better than the turkey.

Advertisement

Dressing? Yes please. Rolls? Of course. Mashed potatoes? Definitely. Lima beans? I’ll take them. Pecan pie? Absolutely. (You can see that I’m a carbs guy.)

Macaroni and cheese will make its way to tables across America on Thanksgiving Day, but it’s one of the more controversial Thanksgiving sides. People are divided on what kind of mac and cheese is the right kind.

Plenty of folks love baked mac and cheese. It’s not my favorite, but I’ll eat it as long as it doesn’t have crusty cheese on top. I prefer a good, creamy shells and cheese, but my brother will only eat the powdered kind from a box. It takes all kinds, as the old saying goes.

A bad mac and cheese will get you roasted. Just ask Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s former mayor and current Democratic candidate for governor. In 2018, she shared this dry monstrosity with the unsuspecting world on Christmas Day.

The fallout was brutal. Twitter users (after all, it was still Twitter back then) ratioed her mercilessly. Five years later, she must have redeemed herself, although that dish doesn’t look that appetizing to me.

Advertisement

Now, Kraft Foods, one of the names that we think of when we think of mac and cheese, has decided to ruin Thanksgiving. It introduced apple pie-flavored mac and cheese.

What in the name of all that’s holy and honey-buttered is Kraft trying to pull here? I’ll let the great Leon Phelps react for me.

The processed food behemoth used actor Jason Biggs to promote this hideous flavor. Gen Xers know Biggs’ big-screen history with apple pies, so if you're unfamiliar, don't ask me to explain. Just look it up.

"Gross... Does @kraftmacncheese not know what he did in the apple pie in that movie?" asks @RightEyeGuy on X.

Biggs acted excited in the most "A PR person made me say it" way possible:

Translation: they paid me good money to refer to the movie that made me famous.

I’m not sure what kind of stunt Kraft is pulling here with this culinary monstrosity. There can’t be a market for something this awful. The announcement says that the new side-dish blasphemy will be in Walmart "while supplies last," so you might be able to find it for a long time to come.

Advertisement

"Thanksgiving is not the time for experimentation, and that's why if someone brought a box of this stuff to my Thanksgiving, I'd have a scowl on my face from the moment the Kermit the Frog balloon soared through Herald Square until the last football game of the day went final," writes Matt Reigle at Outkick.

"So, maybe try it for the novelty factor if you must, but when it comes to Thanksgiving menu selection — especially if you're fortunate enough to get the big, highly-sought-after invite to my house — skip it," he adds. 

I'm with Reigle. Don't come around my house brandishing a riff on mac and cheese on Thanksgiving. Or any other day, for that matter.

This Thanksgiving, we’re talking turkey — and carbs — and the culinary crimes that threaten both. While most of us are dreaming of dressing and pecan pie, the folks at Kraft decided to turn America’s favorite comfort food into a dessert disaster. Apple pie–flavored mac and cheese? Bless their hearts.

If you’re ready for commentary that’s creamier than your grandma’s mashed potatoes and way sharper than the cheese in your casserole, join PJ Media VIP. Get 74% off with code POTUS47 — that’s cheaper than a can of cranberry sauce and way more satisfying.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He's a UGA alum (#DGD), a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and an amateur Disney historian. He's a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Chris Queen

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Virginia Election Results Prove DOGE Has a LOT More Work to Do Stephen Kruiser
Noncitizen Mayor Re-Elected in Kansas, Then Charged With Voter Fraud Catherine Salgado
Let’s Check in With How Mamdani’s Base Is Handling His Big Win Tim O'Brien
Tucker Carlson Vs. Ben Shapiro: Who Wins the ‘Right Civil War’ — and Why Scott Pinsker
Democrats Now in No Hurry to End the Shutdown As the FAA Cuts Flights at Major Airports by 10 Percent Rick Moran
The Deep State May Have Tried to Frame Trump With Bogus Epstein Allegations Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Strengthen Your Stream: Deep and Shallow Thoughts on Things I've Recently Binged
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 19: Gratitude Takes Practice
Touché, Lefties
Advertisement