Tucker Carlson Vs. Ben Shapiro: Who Wins the ‘Right Civil War’ — and Why

On this week’s podcast, Megyn Kelly cosplayed as Switzerland, declining to choose sides in the (her words) “Battle Between Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson and Right Civil War.”

Interestingly, so did her guest, author, podcaster, and filmmaker, Matt Walsh. Who, of course, is Ben Shapiro’s colleague at The Daily Wire.

As well as his friend.

Yeah, you’ve probably heard: Those pesky Jews are at it again, getting conservatives in trouble. The “Civil War” that Kelly cited is all THEIR fault. Curse their venomous coalition of globalists!

(Hey, I figured if everyone else is blaming the Jews for everything, I should give it a shot.)

Following Tucker Carlson’s lovefest with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, where Tucker giggled, cooed, and quasi-endorsed Fuentes’ overtly racist mission, Ben Shapiro posted a 41-minute rebuttal, entitled “Tucker Carlson Sabotages America”:

I suspect Ben had been working on that script for months: Even a WWE referee could see that their animosity was leaping and growing like a California wildfire. You could almost feel the raw, guttural hatred between the two.

Then Tucker rebutted Ben’s rebuttal with “Tucker Responds to Ben Shapiro’s Attack”:

And so it goes.

The backdrop for their feud is simple: Ben doesn’t want the Republican Party and/or the MAGA agenda coopted by racists, bigots, and Hitler-loving, Stalin-adoring white supremacists, because it’s A) morally reprehensible and B) would decimate us electorally.

Meanwhile, Fuentes simply hates Jews and will use any political tool — and any political party stupid enough to help — that furthers his white supremacist mission.

It’s really that simple.

During her conversation with Walsh, Kelly explained why she found Fuentes so loathsome (1:36):

One of the reasons I don’t like Nick Fuentes is because years ago, I saw him play a little video game in a clip that was circulating on [unintelligible] in which a young man was running, wearing a yarmulka, and he was shooting this man in his video game, calling him “Ben Shapiro.” I mean, it was really vile stuff.

Well, yeah. Roleplaying the violent murder of your political opponents isn’t just morbid and sociopathic, but it also normalizes — and then glamorizes — assassinations. There’s almost certainly a percentage of Fuentes’ audience who’d celebrate the murder of a big-mouthed Jew like Ben Shapiro. For them, the fact that he wears a yarmulka is proof-positive of his guilt.

And a handful would probably take the shot themselves if they had the chance.

Later in their conversation, Walsh actually cited murder as the reason why he won’t interfere in the Carlson/Fuentes vs. Shapiro feud:

One of the reasons why I’m catching a lot of s*** is that my stance [of not picking sides] has been that I want to focus our fire, metaphorically, on the left. We are dealing with people who truly, truly want us dead. And they just killed my friend, your friend, Megyn, in Charlie [Kirk]. And they spent a month — they spent two months — they’re still celebrating it. Like, dancing on his grave.

Walsh fully understood the extent of their hatred:

[If he was murdered by the radical left] They would p*** on my grave and laugh in the faces of my grieving wife and my six children. That’s what they would do. And we all know it. Okay? So, it’s really easy for me to look at that dynamic and look at those people over there who are just waiting for an opportunity to laugh at my children, who just lost their father. It’s easy for me to look at them and say, “Okay, well, that’s the enemy.” And those are the people that I’m going to oppose with every breath in my body…

He’s not wrong. But what he’s missing is that Shapiro is being targeted by neo-Nazis and white supremacists in a way that’s just as deadly — just as disgusting — and just as hateful.

And the moral thing to do is to condemn those who’d promote it.

Alas, instead of objecting, Walsh is sitting on the sidelines. Instead of pushing back, he’s backing away.

It’s not fun when friends fight. It sucks! Nobody likes getting caught in the middle of two feuding friends or warring family members. Nobody wants to choose sides.

We want them to kiss and make up, so we can all be friends again, and the conflict goes away.

But sometimes, we must choose sides, because right and wrong still matter: When there’s a victim and a perpetrator, it’s immoral to stand with the perpetrator.

And this hasn’t been a case of Shapiro running around, lobbing spitballs at Fuentes and Carlson, escalating a MAGA civil war on social media. It’s Fuentes and Carlson targeting Shapiro, doing their damndest to destroy his reputation. They quite literally released a video clip of their podcast together, “Nick Fuentes Destroys Ben Shapiro.”

And Shapiro’s crime? His Jewishness. (Those “Jew neocons” care more about Israel than America, you know.) Oh, Shapiro also supported President Donald Trump’s decision to deprive the fanatical Iranian mullahs of a nuclear weapon, which makes him a “warmonger.”

Question: If Shapiro is a warmonger for agreeing with President Trump… what does this make President Trump?

(See, that’s the problem with circular logic: Eventually it turns into a circular firing squad.)

This was one of the more shameful episodes in American conservatism. Fortunately, a number of brave, courageous voices on the right quickly arose to condemn it. From little-known Heritage Foundation staffers to Republican leaders to conservative commentators, the overwhelming majority of the MAGAverse recognized that white supremacy and neo-Nazism are political poison. Even when it arrives in the form of a conservative-populist mask!

Too bad Walsh wasn’t one of them.

But then again, the white supremacists weren’t targeting his family.

Carlson vs. Shapiro could be a fascinating, illuminating debate. Both men are fiery, passionate, and quick-witted; hearing them spar over American foreign policy, international relationships, Israel, and the future of the MAGA movement would be splendid political theater.

I’d pay a week’s salary to watch a good faith, Lincoln-Douglas-style debate between the two. It would be educational and deeply entertaining.

And honestly? It’s a debate worth having: As the world changes, so must our foreign policy. Outcome-based decisions are explicitly tied to cause-and-effect — to the pragmatic, cost-effective deployment of U.S. resources.

Is it in America’s interest to give Israel $3.8 billion annually? Or to give Egypt $1.3 billion annually? Let’s argue it out.

(It’s interesting that Egypt receives one-third the foreign aid of Israel yet doesn’t receive anywhere close to one-third of the Carlson-Fuentes blowback. Why is that? I mean, if they were just motivated by the “wasteful spending,” wouldn’t you expect 1/3 of their energy to be dedicated to condemning Egypt’s “control” over America? Yet nary a peep: Everyone walks in protests against Israel, but nobody — other than Susanna Hoffs — walks like an Egyptian. Pretty weird!)

Why, I almost have the impression that white supremacists simply don’t like Jews and will attack ‘em however they can.

In a good-faith political debate, everyone wins. Free speech leads to better, stronger, saner ideas.

Good-faith debates ought to be celebrated and encouraged across the MAGAverse.

But bad-faith debates can destroy a movement. The only ones who benefit are the enemies of MAGA, U.S. foreign adversaries, and feces-stirring podcasters who rely on clicks, views, outrages, and controversies to feed their profit model.

Sadly, neither Carlson nor Fuentes gives a damn about good-faith debates. They’re not “just asking questions” because they’re so gosh-darn intellectually curious. The opposite is true: They’re close-minded, laser-focused political activists, fully dedicated to advancing a very specific ideology.

In the case of Fuentes, it’s white supremacy, hating Jews, and imprisoning minorities. In his own words:

“Jews are running society, women need to shut the f*** up, blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part, and we would live in paradise.”

“All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory.”

“We’re in a holy war [against the Jews] and I will tell you this. Because we’re willing to die in the holy war, we will make them die in the holy war. And they will go down. We have God on our side. They will go down with their Satanic master. They have no future in America. The enemies of Christ have no future in this world.”

“Hitler was a pedophile and kind of a pagan. It’s like, well, he was also really f***ing cool. …This guy’s awesome, this guy’s cool.”

And Fuentes’ comments about JD Vance’s Indian wife and young children were absolutely hideous:

Anyone not repulsed by this evil lowlife please do me the courtesy of unfollowing me. How can anyone approve of his heinous views, much less his low class manner of expression? I’m no prude but I’d have to be a gutter rat to tolerate this. https://t.co/YjB8BPwVI0 — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 1, 2025

Some predictably nasty stuff popping up about Vance's wife. https://t.co/quJDAwX9rm — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) July 16, 2024

But don’t ask Walsh to choose sides: After all, it’s not his family that’s caught in the crossfire.

At least, not this time.

