Illegal Bursts Into, Barricades in Daycare to Evade ICE

An illegal alien from Colombia who facilitated the illegal entry of her children via human smugglers into our country tried to hide from ICE inside a Chicago daycare.

Illegal alien Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano had one of the many questionable/illegitimate “work authorizations” issued in huge numbers by the Biden administration to cover up how many illegal aliens they were allowing in. She was still, however, in the country after illegal entry. And she recently paid human smugglers to bring in her children, per a Department of Homeland Security press release.

That is how ICE ended up tracing Galeano to Chicago, where she barricaded herself into a daycare to escape arrest, causing leftists to accuse ICE falsely of raiding the daycare and traumatizing children. Whenever you hear some sob story from the mainstream media or Democrat politicians about how heartless immigration officers are, you can be pretty certain it is a lie.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “ICE law enforcement did NOT target a Daycare. Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over.”

It was the illegals who then identified and ran into a daycare, probably knowing that ICE would be very reluctant to put the children in danger. “Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside,” McLaughlin said.

She clarified, “The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity. The vehicle is registered in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop. Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Galeano is implicated in human smuggling after she paid criminals to bring her 16-year-old and 17-year-old children into the U.S. illegally, per DHS. They entered America on Oct. 19 near El Paso, Texas, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection subsequently apprehended them. For some reason, after being processed as unaccompanied children, they were removed to a Chicago shelter.

DHS further emphasized:

President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring the rule of law in the U.S. and directing ICE to target criminal illegal aliens. More than 70% of all ICE arrests are of aliens with pending charges and convictions in the U.S.

Just last week, a radical leftist rammed his vehicle into Border Patrol before physically assaulting one of the officers. When he was arrested, leftists tried to claim that he was the victim. Their lies are endless.

