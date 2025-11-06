Florida Sheriff Invites New Yorkers After Mamdani Win to Move

After jihad-loving, racist, Communist Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election this week, a Florida sheriff is already prepared for an influx of new residents.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted on Facebook Wednesday, “If you’re an NYC resident or a great NYPD officer unhappy with the results of tonight's Mayoral election, let me be the first to invite you into the welcoming arms of Volusia County, FL.” He particularly invited police officers sick of pro-crime policies in New York to find a job in a state that is less favorable to criminals, and advised business owners to shift operations.

One major potential problem I can see with this proposal is that if many leftists move down to Florida for tax breaks, but retain their horrible politics. Migration from California is one of the factors that put so many Democrats in power in my own state of Arizona. Chitwood appears to be specifically welcoming those New Yorkers who politically agree with him but have not yet left the woke hellhole of the Big Apple.

In fact, Chitwood specifically addressed police officers, “To my NYPD friends, if you want to come to work in an organization that is cutting edge, innovating every day, a place where you’re appreciated by the community and supported by the elected officials, then check out the Volusia Sheriff's Office and take a look at how we’re getting the job done.”

It is no secret that New York is very unfriendly for business now, which is why there has already been a considerable exodus from the city — representing a $1 trillion loss just as of 2023. Multiple Wall Street giants, including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, are shifting operations to Texas, and the business flight is predicted to continue toward red states at an accelerated pace, thanks to radically socialist Mamdani, with numerous business leaders vowing to move before the election should he have won. It turns out that saying you want to abolish private property, seize the means of production, and have government-run grocery stores, as Mamdani did, does not inspire business leaders with faith in your administration.

Chitwood therefore said, “To business owners looking for a safe, growing community, a great environment to do business and a fantastic place to raise your family, take a look at Volusia County.”

The sheriff ended his invitation by addressing residents of New York more generally rather than a specific group: “To all New Yorkers, if you're looking for a better quality of life, from education, to the outdoors, to the beautiful weather, check out Volusia County. We are open for business. Tonight's election is not the end. It can be the beginning of a new life.”

The Financial Express announced just before the election that 1 million New Yorkers would be leaving if Mamdani won.

The [JL Partners] poll, which surveyed 500 registered voters between October 23-26, found that 9% of respondents would “definitely” leave the city, with an additional 25%, nearly 2.12 million people, considering it.

This would make for one of the largest such population shifts in American history.

One thing is certain: New York City will see a greater exodus of wealth and productivity than ever due to Commie Mamdani.

