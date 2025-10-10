The Morning Briefing: Give Peace a Chance

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ryzynsykk shocked his hemp festivewear group with his nonchalance toward the "Manhattan vs New England" clam chowder debate.
Apologies for evoking John and Yoko with the headline, but I wanted something pithy.
Much to the chagrin of various detractors, the peace deal that President Trump brokered between Israel and Hamas is going forward. Hamas has agreed to release all of the remaining hostages, and, as Matt Vespa reports over at Townhall, the Israeli government has approved the terms of the agreement.
There is a lot of skepticism about how this will play out in the long run. That's understandable, given the fragile nature of peace in the region. I think it's also unnecessary. The release of the hostages alone is worth celebrating. True, it hasn't happened yet, but Hamas appears to want to do whatever is necessary to live another day.
This agreement, if executed as outlined, means that Gaza will be rebuilt in a way that doesn't give Hamas a chance to thrive. Hamas isn't really set up for future success, as Rick pointed out in a VIP column:
But in the last year, the Israelis have decapacitated Hamas and Hezbollah leadership, destroyed their stockpiles of missiles, and pulverized their tunnel systems, as well as severely weakening Iran.
There are domestic consequences here in the United States for this peace deal. President Trump is receiving praise from corners that aren't exactly known to be fans of his. Matt writes that MSNBC, of all media outlets, had less-than-hateful words for the president regarding the agreement. You read that right — MSNBC.
The Washington Post Editorial Board was over-the-top with its praise for Trump, noting that his unique negotiating skills were the determining factor in getting this deal done. I wrote about that here.
As of today, anyway you look at this, it's great news:
October 9, 2025
There has been an abundance of bad news in the last month. Even though this good news was necessary because of horrible tragedy, it's worth reveling in for a while.
That's seems like a good way to head into the weekend.
Everything Isn't Awful
The Elders of the Village were not amused.
Penguin bubble party? Yes please! 🫧🐧— Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) October 7, 2025
One-year-old rockhopper penguin Bumi had a blast with bubble enrichment! Keepers set up a bubble machine for the indoor habitat at Penguin & Puffin Coast for a fun bubble party. pic.twitter.com/KoiDbqkWfT
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Village Street pic.twitter.com/EX2vejRvX0— David Burliuk (@artistburliuk) September 26, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
