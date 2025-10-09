The Trump 47 Magic — WaPo Editorial Board Effusive With Praise Over Peace Deal

The Trump transformation of the former propaganda wing of the Democratic Party continues apace.

I've already written a couple of things this week about how President Trump and his current administration have greatly altered the dynamic between Republicans and the old guard mainstream media hacks. The change has been extraordinary. President Trump, Vice President Vance, and almost every major player in the administration put the press on notice that the Republicans would no longer roll over and play dead in the face of hostile "Gotcha!" questions.

This hasn't quite created a warm and fuzzy relationship between the president and the MSM types who were trained in journalism school to hate Republicans. It has, however, led to occasional shocking moments of clarity from outlets that were loathe to say anything nice about Republican politicians until they were out of office for a long time, or dead.

Just look at this opening paragraph from an Opinion piece written by the Editorial Board of The Washington Post:

The announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to President Donald Trump’s plan to end the two-year war in Gaza could be the biggest diplomatic achievement of his second term. Indeed, if the deal holds, Trump can legitimately bolster his claim to be a peacemaker worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.

This is from the people who spent all of last year warning what a dictatorial nightmare Trump would be if he got back into office. Given its history with Trump, this is practically a declaration of love from the board.

Because they don't understand anything outside of government, Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been dismissive of how Trump goes about things as president. When he's proposing tariffs and working out international trade agreements, they're so arrogant that they think they know more about how to negotiate deals than a man who became a billionaire doing them.

The WaPo board is not only acknowledging his skill, but proclaiming that it could be a gamechanger:

The announcement of the deal’s first phase has sparked hope among Israelis and Palestinians that their longest, deadliest war may finally be nearing its endgame. But that hope comes with a realization that both sides have heralded past agreement only to see the other side renege, or add new last-minute conditions. What seems different this time is Trump’s personal involvement. He brought an unorthodox negotiating style and relied on a few trusted advisers, his gut instinct and an abiding belief in the power of personal relationships. That combination has brought other successes — like the Abraham Accords of his first term and the commitment of Europeans to spend more on their own defense.

This is so out of character that I had to keep checking to make sure that I was actually reading The Washington Post.

President Trump is the anti-politician who has been shattering conventional wisdom and the way Washington does business since he was first elected in 2016. Leftists drown in flop sweat whenever private sector ideas and methods are inevitably proven superior to the way that federal bureaucratic behemoth operates.

I don't harbor any illusions about the WaPo board being converted to Trumpism. This is, however, a credit-where-credit-is-due moment. In this media New World Order there is still some risk for the old school uber-lefties to praise Trump. WaPo's counterparts at The New York Times are being far more circumspect in their opinions on the peace agreement. In fact, where WaPo praised the president's personal involvement in the deal, the NYT has a story near the top of its site saying that Trump essentially punted the details of the deal to Jared Kushner.

The NYT's gotta NYT.

It is insane to not root for this peace deal. Kudos to those at WaPo who are openly hoping for success here.

Now the real fun will be seeing how the already on their heels Democrats try to spin this.

