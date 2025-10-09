VIDEO: From Manchester to Mozambique: Islam’s Three Monstrosities Explained

Raymond Ibrahim | 11:09 AM on October 09, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

In this video (shorter written version here), we break down Islam’s three most monstrous and intertwined doctrines — beliefs that help explain everything from terror in Manchester to slaughter deep in Africa’s jungles.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

