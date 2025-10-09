Chuck Schumer Destroyed the Democratic Party’s Messaging on the Shutdown

Matt Margolis | 11:02 AM on October 09, 2025
Chuck Schumer let the mask slip, and what he revealed is as ugly as it gets. Speaking to Punchbowl News, the Senate Minority Leader admitted that "every day gets better for us" as the government shutdown drags on.

Not better for the country.

Not better for the troops waiting on paychecks or the families scraping by without them.

Better for Democrats.

Perhaps even more telling is that Schumer clearly views the shutdown as a political opportunity. His standing among Democrats plummeted back in March after he backed the earlier continuing resolution, and polls showed he could lose a 2028 primary to none other than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Now he’s scrambling to repair the damage and playing to the party’s far-left base in a transparent attempt to save his political skin.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt summed it up perfectly when she contrasted the suffering of everyday Americans with Schumer celebrating behind closed doors.

“While federal workers stress over missed paychecks, military families turn to food pantries, and airports around the country face delays — Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are bragging that ‘every day gets better’ for them,” she wrote in a post on X. “What a disgusting and revealing statement. Democrats are gleeful about inflicting pain on the American people.”

Others also found his comments outrageous.

Schumer's admission that the shutdown is working out well for Democrats reveals everything voters need to know about where his priorities lie. Not with troops. Not with families. Not with the American people. Just with the next election and the next poll. It is a case study in cynical politics at its worst, and Republicans are right to call it out for exactly what it is.

