Faith All Over the Place, Episode 17: Carrying for Christ

I've written a lot about church security lately, and I think I'm going to continue to push the value of volunteer church security teams as often as I can. That was the main topic of this episode of Faith All Over the Place.

Advertisement

My friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I kicked things off by peering behind the PJ Media curtain for a minute — I even joked that this is the PJ Media Office Gossip Podcast — but we got down to business by admitting that Sunday was the first time either one of us had carried at church. There are multiple reasons why both of us have waited this long to do so, but mainly, it felt like the right time to be more vigilant.

We discussed how we should be looking out for each other as believers, and we both shared our concerns about the security vulnerabilities that churches (and other houses of worship) have. I talked a little about how my church stays secure — including locked exterior doors, paid off-duty deputies, and a robust volunteer security team, of which I'm a member — and explained that our security team is also working on fire exit and severe weather plans to keep our congregation safe.

Advertisement

Kruiser shared a resource for dry fire training so that you don't have to use up all your ammo for training. We also promoted our friends at Bearing Arms, the best resource for Second Amendment news. Then, as you would expect from us, we ventured off-topic, especially when it came to postseason baseball.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 16: A Moment for Christians to Be Bold



This was another one of those serious topics that we didn't allow to get too serious, but it's essential. Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

🎙️ If your church isn’t thinking about safety, it’s already behind.

On this week’s episode of Faith All Over the Place, we talk about how churches can protect their congregations without losing their sense of welcome — and why vigilance is a form of love.

At PJ Media, we take the same approach to defending truth. We stand watch, even when the world tells us to relax. Join us as a PJ Media VIP and get access to exclusive content, ad-free browsing, and the ability to comment and connect with like-minded readers.

Right now, you can get 74% off your VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.

👉 Become a VIP today — and help us keep watch together.