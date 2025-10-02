Faith, Not Fear — but Also Security: Protecting Churches in Dangerous Times

Shootings at houses of worship and religious schools are happening at an alarming rate. I’m not just talking about Christian churches either; assailants have hit synagogues and Mormon congregations as well. As I write this, news of a stabbing attack at a synagogue in the UK on Yom Kippur is fresh on my mind as well.

What are churches to do? I’ve never been one to call for gun control and never will be — besides, the UK’s gun-grabbing fanaticism has only made stabbings more of a threat, as the Yom Kippur attack demonstrates.

The answer is more security for churches and synagogues. Over 15 years ago, a group from my church visited a Messianic synagogue in an affluent part of Atlanta for a Shabbat service. It struck me that the synagogue had an armed law enforcement officer posted at the door. The thought of antisemitic violence in this part of the city never occurred to me, but when it did, the extra security presence made sense.

In July, my friend and former boss, Paula Bolyard, wrote about how the security team at a Michigan church prevented what could have been a horrific shooting. These brave volunteers put their lives on the line to protect their congregation.

I don’t remember exactly when Eastridge Church, where I’m a member and was on staff for several years, first started hiring off-duty sheriff’s deputies, but we first used them for traffic control and to guard while the ushers put the offering in the safe. We moved away from having the deputies direct traffic and began to place one deputy inside the service and one keeping an eye on the campus outside the auditorium.

In early 2020, when I was on staff, we started talking about putting together a volunteer security team. I was one of several men who attended an active shooter training course in town, and we began to talk about what a security team would look like. Then COVID scuttled everything.

A couple of years later, the leadership of the church picked the idea of a security team back up. We knew more about the risks to congregations, and we had a couple of men with military and law enforcement backgrounds who were willing to head it up. I joined the team early on.

Jeff Taylor, one of the leaders of our team, explained to a men’s small group at church earlier this week why church security is necessary:

Church shootings can and do occur at any time, anywhere, and against all faiths. Yet all these churches had one thing in common – they never expected it to happen to them. While these examples are all unique and were motivated by different factors, the fact remains that violence against churches and houses of worship is at an all-time high. Political, cultural, and even international tensions have raised concerns about the safety of houses of worship and the need for continued vigilance and protection measures. While the actual odds of a shooting at Eastridge are lower than a fire, or a lightning strike, or a medical emergency, the fact remains that a shooting can happen anywhere and at any time. ...And since we worship here with our families, loved ones, and friends, we have skin in the game. Our security team is made up of volunteers who choose to put their faith into action. We understand that some security is better than no security. Some advanced warning is better than no advanced warning. And having a plan is preferable to not having a plan. (emphasis in the original from the email Jeff sent)

Here's what our team looks like: we ideally have five volunteers per service, though we more often than not have fewer. Each one of us has a “territory” that we’re watchful over: One volunteer is in the service, one watches the atrium, two guard our children’s areas, and one patrols the parking lot and perimeter of the building if we have enough volunteers.

“But you have armed deputies,” you might say. They’re there, but because we’re all members of Eastridge, we have a vested interest in vigilance. The deputies serve as backup, as an “official” presence in case of emergency, and to keep an eye on the offering as the ushers put it in the safe. But we volunteers are the ones with our eyes open the most.

We have two extensive first aid kits for any medical issue; they’ve come in handy on a few occasions, most recently at Vacation Bible School when two children collided, knocking two teeth out. Our team is also working on a fire and severe weather plan, as well as pricing out cameras for the interior of the building.

I asked Kurt Petersheim, my pastor, for his thoughts on why a security team is important for a church.

“I guess I would just say that the security team gives our congregation the peace of mind to know that they can gather in a safe space to worship the Lord,” he said. “Obviously, we know that we can never 100% guarantee our own safety in any situation, and obviously, we ultimately trust the Lord. But we can also be wise and be good stewards, and shepherds of our flock, by using the gifts of our people and the resources God has given us to create as safe of an environment as we reasonably can.”

“The church should be willing to do what Christ calls us to do: lay down our lives for others if needed, writes Elisha Krauss at the Washington Examiner. “But this should not be a necessity. It should be a last resort when protective measures can be taken immediately.”

To that, I add a hearty AMEN! Every church should have a security team. It’s the least we can do as believers to protect each other.

If you’re interested in helping start a security team at your church, pray about it first, and then talk to your pastor or elders. Don’t go to them demanding that they establish a team; offer to help start and/or lead it yourself. Look for training opportunities and resources (our church is hoping to offer our own resources in the future).

We live in a dangerous world, and even as we believers stick together in worshiping, learning, and serving, we should also lean on each other for protection. That includes keeping Christ’s bride safe from threats.

