BREAKING: At Least Two Dead, Four Injured in Attack on Synagogue in Manchester UK on Yom Kippur

Two people were stabbed and four others were injured when a car rammed into people outside of a synagogue in Manchester, England. Two people were killed, and the attacker was shot by police. Due to "suspicious items" found on the attacker, his condition is unknown, but he's assumed to be dead. The bomb squad has been called to the scene.

Later, a "controlled explosion" was heard as police detonated a device.

The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. While the identity of the attacker has not been released, another synagogue attack on Yom Kippur occurred in 2019 in Halle, Germany. That perpetrator turned out to be a neo-Nazi.

BBC has verified that the man pictured below is the attacker.

🛑BREAKING:A terrorist-style attack has struck at a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur☠️A car was driven into worshippers and a stabbing was reported outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Crumpsall.4 people are injured. Police shot a man believed to be the attacker. pic.twitter.com/OXpv8B52F9 — Keno (@TrolKeno) October 2, 2025

This morning, a terrorist has been shot by the Manchester Police following a knife attack on a Synagogue during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.



What has happened to Britain? pic.twitter.com/sctnqXUyCO — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) October 2, 2025

The police in Manchester must have been on the alert. Just six minutes after a bystander told police "of a car being driven towards members of the public outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, and a man being stabbed," the police were on scene, according to the BBC.

The New York Times reports that "Security has rapidly increased at other hubs of Jewish life. Just after noon, outside one of London’s largest Jewish community centers, JW3, in north London, a large police presence was visible at its gates, where officers were seen speaking with a rabbi."

CNN:

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesperson commended the quick response of the civilian who reported the incident, and called on anyone with further information to contact police directly. “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities,” read a statement issued on the force’s official website. “We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue,” it added. The spokesperson assured the community that GMP will remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester and will continue to provide updates.

The New York Police Department issued a statement telling New York Jews that they're aware of the Manchester attack and are already taking extra security measures.

We are tracking the incident in Manchester, England. At this time, there is no known nexus to NYC. The NYPD already has in place enhanced coverage and high visibility patrols around synagogues today for Yom Kippur.



As always, if you see something, say something 1-888-NYC-SAFE — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2025

Extra security resources had already been deployed around synagogues in Manchester and the rest of England. While the exact sequence of events is unknown, a terrorist ramming his car into the crowd gathering for Yom Kippur prayers (scheduled for noon) should have been anticipated. Where were the barriers that should have prevented this from happening?

Jews in the United Kingdom have already been under attack with antisemitic graffiti targeting synagogues, happening regularly. Jews are also reporting numerous incidents of Muslims harassing and insulting them on the street.

Old Europe is succumbing, once again, to the disease of antisemitism. Many Jews are reading the writing on the wall and leaving.

