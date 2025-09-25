Faith All Over the Place, Episode 16: A Moment for Christians to Be Bold

We're back, baybeeeeeeee! It's been a while, I know: It's been a while, but we explain our absence.

There's an obvious hook for this week's episode, and even though we try to avoid politics, we couldn't help but touch on it in this week's episode. The assassination of Charlie Kirk has put a spotlight on Christianity like nothing else in recent times.

Of course, we know Kirk for his bold defense of conservative principles and his willingness to debate anybody, but the undercurrent of it all was his undeniable and infectious faith in Jesus. And that's what's leading people to explore Christianity and faith in general. As my friend and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, said, our faith should fuel our political activism.

The memorial service was a watershed moment. From the powerful worship before the service to three explicit presentations of the gospel to Vice President JD Vance admitting that he has talked about Jesus more in the last two weeks than before, Jesus was on display all afternoon.

It's time for us who believe in Jesus to be bold about our convictions, especially about our faith. We should be willing to have conversations with people about Jesus. We need to welcome those who are visiting our churches who might not know what's going on or look like we expect visitors to look.

We might be on the verge of revival in this country. We should embrace it and embrace our potential new brothers and sisters in Christ.

I shared a bit about my recent oral surgery and recovery — and how desperate I am to drink some bourbon again. We also pulled back the curtain to discuss Paula Bolyard's retirement and the Townhall family's promotion of me to Managing Editor. (Not gonna lie — it's still surreal to me.)

This may have been one of our most crucial conversations in the history of this podcast.