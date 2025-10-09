Newly Discovered Records Destroy Cori Bush's Claim About 'Billions' in Funding She Brought to District

Former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who’s running to reclaim her old seat, recently claimed she brought “billions of dollars” to Missouri’s 1st Congressional District during her term in the House. Newly unearthed records tell a very different story.

A diehard liberal lying to win an election? Sounds about right.

During her 2024 re-election campaign, Bush inflated her fundraising claims for St. Louis from $41 million to a staggering $2 billion in just one month.

“I’m proud to have delivered home over $2 BILLION and counting,” Bush boasted in April 2024.

But only a month earlier, in March 2024, Bush’s campaign released an ad saying she had brought in $41 million in “community project funding since 2021.” So how did that number suddenly jump 4,778%?

As of now, Bush’s campaign hasn’t answered that question.

Records from the Departments of Defense and Justice show that most of the funding she bragged about actually came from those agencies—not from her own efforts.

Fox News noted, “While in Congress, Bush consistently voted against National Defense Authorization funding. Between Feb. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2024, that funding included $48,812,351 in Department of Defense grants for research at Washington University, Saint Louis University, and Vandeventer Place Research Foundation—all located in St. Louis.”

Bush’s so-called $2 billion in district funding includes the $49 million in DOD research grants she personally voted against. Her district also received $6,020,147 from the DOJ to hire and equip police officers—funding she regularly condemned as part of her anti-police agenda.

The Defense Department also awarded $1,286,634,821.76 in contracts to Missouri’s 1st District—mostly for missiles, military aircraft, and drones from The Boeing Company.

Fox added, “Bush also joined six other Democrats in voting against President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Congress passed in 2021 as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

Ironically, much of the money Bush claimed to “deliver” supported programs that directly contradict her own far-left positions.

Bush tried to take credit for projects that violate her own principles—a move that speaks volumes about her integrity. She doesn’t seem to have any.

In 2020, Bush openly called to defund the Pentagon—the same institution responsible for the defense contracts that poured money into her district. She also pushed for defunding local police departments, despite her district receiving federal dollars to strengthen them.

In a recent campaign video, Bush said, “St. Louis deserves a leader who is built different. That’s why I’m running to represent Missouri’s 1st District in Congress. We need a fighter who will lower costs, protect our communities, and make life fairer. I’ll be that fighter.”

Voters didn’t buy it last time. In August 2024, St. Louis County prosecutor Rep. Wesley Bell—a more moderate Democrat backed by several pro-Israel organizations—defeated her in the primary.

Why would anyone support a politician like Bush, who lies to voters and embraces policies that undermine the very foundation of the American way of life?

Because the left’s hatred for President Donald Trump—and for every American who stands with him—runs that deep.

