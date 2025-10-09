Even MSNBC Praises Trump’s Peace Plan in the Middle East

It’s not often you hear this from MSNBC, but even their panelists couldn’t ignore the success of President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan. On Thursday, historian Jon Meacham and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius went on Morning Joe and commended Trump’s diplomacy, noting that his initiative had achieved progress where decades of globalist handwringing had failed.

"As ever, it depends on how the chapter ends. But the beginning of this chapter is remarkable. And one of the things about honesty and citizenship and a sense of, I would say, maturity about what people in a democracy should do is even if someone with whom you disagree about 99 things, does the 100 really well, you should say so, because that's what intellectual honesty is. And so all credit to President Trump and his, as you say, unconventional team," Meacham said. "I can remember in the month or so after Oct. 7, an Israeli senior official saying to me, ‘We are so disoriented and traumatized by this war, the United States is going to have to make decisions for us.’ Joe Biden could never do that, and Donald Trump was able to do it — did it at the decisive moment — when he said, essentially, this war must end and Israel cannot annex the West Bank, which many right-wing Israelis wanted.”

🚨 BREAKING: Presidential historian Jon Meacham just STUNNED MSNBC after praising how historic President Trump's Gaza peace breakthrough is



"I remember once asking the senior president Bush, after something terrible had happened...and I said to the man who spent a decade dealing… pic.twitter.com/TEvn9AkTKa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2025

Even David Ignatius had to admit that President Trump’s approach to the Middle East wasn’t luck—it was strategy. He said Trump’s team, led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, made a point of connecting with Arab leaders directly and forging real relationships that paid off in ways past administrations could only dream about.

"What’s interesting about that, Joe and Mika, is that it took ideas from all over the Arab world — from the UAE, from Qatar, from Saudi Arabia, from Tony Blair in Britain — and pulled them all together into a single plan with the U.S. weight of support behind it,” Ignatius said. “That’s how we got here. And in each case, it’s Trump deciding these people, endless combatants, cannot do it on their own. ‘I’m going to intervene forcefully.’ Tragically, that is something that Joe Biden, for all his desire for peace, wasn’t able to do.”

My favorite part, however, was when Al Sharpton gave Trump credit for the peace deal and said he could potentially get a Nobel Peace Prize. Joe Scarborough admitted that Barack Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize “before he had actually done anything.”

“I think we should give him credit,” Al Sharpton conceded. “[Whether] he gets the Nobel Prize or not, I don't know. I mean, they gave, they gave a Nobel Prize to Churchill and didn't give it to Gandhi, so I don't know how they figured this thing.”

“They also gave it to Barack Obama before he had actually done anything,” Scarborough quipped.

WOW - Morning Joe - they gave it to Barack Obama before he even did anything- Mika is trying to move on real fast pic.twitter.com/AEJ7tX3kLu — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) October 9, 2025

President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan has blown apart the old notion that only establishment diplomacy can achieve results. Even MSNBC’s most hardened skeptics have been forced to concede that this is a genuine game-changer—an unmistakable reminder that Trump’s unconventional approach gets real-world results.

