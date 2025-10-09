Gaza Peace Deal: Jake Tapper Misses Another Big Story

Earlier this year, CNN’s Jake Tapper went on a publicity tour to promote a book he co-wrote that was about the biggest story in his media career, and he “missed” it.

Tappers TDS was so powerful it prevented him from thinking clearly and now he can’t accept it https://t.co/VYk9S09hbX — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) May 21, 2025

This marks perhaps the first time in the history of journalism where someone cashed in on a story they didn’t cover when they had the chance.

🚨NEW: Jake Tapper visibly uncomfortable as he STAMMERS defending against claims his "Original Sin" book is a "money grab"🚨@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/baRohbycaE — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 28, 2025

If that were you and me (not the cashing in part), wouldn’t you think that if we could sorta see the mental decline of a U.S. president and we never connected the dots, that we’d try harder the next time around?

Well, that’s us. It’s definitely not Tapper, which might explain how we got another "Jake take" yesterday, when he had his colleague, Kaitlan Collins, on his show to talk about a Gaza peace deal.

For more on the deal’s announcement from President Trump, check out Matt Margolis’s report, in which he details and explains the president’s post on Truth Social. In it, Trump said, “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan…This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

Trump clearly called this an initial phase of a larger plan, but in doing so, he made it equally clear that the plan is now taking effect, and that in this first phase, certain terms are expected to be honored by both sides. That’s how peace deals work.

In explaining the terms of the deal to Tapper and his audience, Collins said that the White House “officially released” details of the peace plan, which included 20 points of agreement. She said the two sides had come to terms on a hostage and prisoner exchange and on a ceasefire. She mentioned that several other negotiated points constituted the terms of the deal, and she explained that it was too early to get point-by-point reactions from everyone involved.

For his part, Tapper has an unusual talent for twisting himself into a pretzel so as not to report the story that’s right in front of him, but rather to try to make the story something it’s not.

CNN's first reaction to the historic Gaza peace deal secured by President Trump:



"This is not a larger peace deal, right?" pic.twitter.com/vG5nLhdoIt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 8, 2025

Tapper said to Collins, “Obviously, blessed are the peacemakers, indeed, BUT it is worth pointing out, this is a ceasefire deal, right? This is not a larger peace deal about a Palestinian state of any sort, and who gets to rule a Palestinian state, and Israel gets security guarantees, how, and all that. That is still TBD (to be determined), right?”

Collins tried to keep Tapper from going off the rails by saying, “Yes, but. The ‘yes but’ part of that is that yes, this is the first phase of this deal, where the two key parts of that was a ceasefire and the release of the hostages, and also the release of Palestinian prisoners that are being held in Israel…”

In other words, Collins was trying to remind Tapper that even if he doesn’t like Trump or the Trump administration, this actually is good news. More importantly, it actually is a peace deal because it meets the primary definition of a peace deal – the fighting and the killing will stop.

Does Tapper have anyone in his life to tell him that it’s a good idea when you go to work every day to, you know, try to do a good job? In his case, maybe someone, anyone, could tell him that his main job is not to miss stories, but rather to see them for what they are and report on them.

Then, he does work for CNN, so don’t count on it.

