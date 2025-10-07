Promise Kept: Trump’s DHS Ends Fiscal 2025 With Lowest Border Patrol Apprehensions in 55 Years

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported today that their preliminary enforcement data for September 2025, which marks the end of the 2025 fiscal year, reveals “the lowest U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions since 1970.”

DHS said that Southwest Border Patrol Apprehensions were 237,565 for the fiscal year. The last time the number was lower was 55 years ago, when apprehensions were 201,780 in 1970.

When comparing this number to that of less than 12 months into President Trump’s current term, it is “87% below the average of the last four fiscal years which was 1.86 million” under Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“We have had the most secure border in American history and our end of year numbers prove it. We have shattered multiple records this year and once again we have broken a new record with the lowest number of Southwest border apprehensions in 55 years,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

DHS added in a statement that even though these numbers are strong, the vast majority of apprehensions in the past fiscal year, 172,026, happened under the Biden Administration. Since Trump took office, apprehensions dropped to 65,539, just 27% of the total for the year.

The daily average for Southwest Border apprehensions was 279 per day during the month of September. By comparison, under Biden, there were more than 279 in just two hours. Biden’s daily average was “5,110 from February 2021 through December 2024,” DHS reported.

Perhaps the best data point of all is that September was “the fifth consecutive month with zero releases by the Border Patrol along the southwest border, compared to 9,144 releases in September 2024” under the Democrat administration.

If you’re like me, you’re old enough to remember when Joe Biden needed billions of dollars and lots of new immigration judges and resources for his “solution” to the border problem. That solution would have simply enhanced processing of the influx of illegals, and it would have tried to manage it down to a still leaky border with thousands of crossings per day.

President Biden calls out Republicans for rejecting his proposals for immigration reform, which he says included “$3.5 billion to secure the border … and 100 new immigration judges, so people don’t have to wait years to get their claims adjudicated.” pic.twitter.com/1VBV0Abodx — The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2023

I’m also old enough to remember how Kamala Harris handled the issue in that now-controversial interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, where the network’s editors made her sound more coherent and on point than the raw video showed. Even still, everything that she said with the help of CBS’s producers has now proven to be wrong at every level, from a policy standpoint to a practical one.

🚨Wow. 60 Minutes mildly pressed Kamala Harris on why she opened the southern border and then waited 3.5 years to reverse course, and she completely melted down in response. Kamala is not ready for primetime:



60 Minutes: "You recently visited the southern border and-- embraced… pic.twitter.com/gubfXDraMD — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 8, 2024

Trump was able to seal the leak with existing laws and resources. DHS says it will release more detailed and finalized reports in the coming weeks.

