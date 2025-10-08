BREAKING: Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Peace Deal

More than two years after Hamas unleashed hell on Israel with its brutal Oct. 7, 2023, terror assault — the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust — the war that followed may finally be coming to an end. Hamas has reportedly agreed to a peace deal brokered by President Donald Trump, one that would halt the fighting in Gaza and secure the long-awaited return of the remaining hostages.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump announced in a post on Truth Social moments ago. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan... BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/lAUxi1UPYh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 8, 2025

The agreement marks a stunning development in a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and devastated the Gaza Strip. Trump’s direct involvement — his trademark mix of pressure, dealmaking, and unapologetic strength — appears to have succeeded where the Biden administration’s empty diplomacy once failed. For the first time in years, there’s real hope for both peace and justice.

Trump continued, “All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Signs of progress on a peace deal had been brewing for hours. Earlier Wednesday evening, Trump hinted that he may be going to the Middle East sooner than later.

"I may go there, sometime toward the end of the week. Maybe on Sunday, actually, and we'll see," Trump said during a press conference. "We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and there are, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also. But it's something I think that will happen. Got a good chance of happening."

NEW: President Trump says there is a good chance of the Gaza ceasefire deal happening. Adds that he may visit the Middle East this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ko98B4IY3T — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2025

The exact terms of the deal, worked out in Egypt on Monday by Israeli and Hamas negotiators, are still not clear. And while it’s wise not to celebrate until the hostages are safely home, this is nonetheless a major breakthrough. Under the framework reportedly on the table, Hamas would be required to fully disarm in exchange for an end to Israel’s military operations. In return, more humanitarian aid would flow into Gaza, and plans for the territory’s reconstruction could finally move forward.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

