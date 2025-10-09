Greta Thunberg Becoming More of a Joke to the Rest of the World Every Day

Rick Moran | 10:11 AM on October 09, 2025
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

Greta Thunberg has put her hysterical climate change advocacy to save the world on hold while she attempts the much more modest, but equally futile, effort to save the Palestinians from their own folly.

Thunberg was recently photographed on an aid ship trying to reach Israel with enough food to feed the Israeli military band, but not quite enough to feed your average Palestinian family. 

It's the thought that counts.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), not getting the joke, intercepted her Hamas-controlled "flotilla" before it got to Israel. They arrested Thunberg and her addled compatriots and finally sent them on their way.  

But not before our dear Greta received an "owie" from her erstwhile captors.

"Thunberg and other activists alleged mistreatment, including being 'dragged on the ground,' 'forced to kiss the Israeli flag,' and denied sufficient food and water," according to that arbiter of unbiased media fairness, Al Jazeera.

Have you seen Greta lately? 

Not many of those Western "activists" appeared ill-fed, especially Greta, who seems to have been enjoying too many Swedish meatballs lately.

She and her compatriots in the flotilla received a hero's welcome in Athens after being released by the IDF. So, there's that.

Would that her Hamas buddies would have been so forthcoming in releasing however many hostages they were actually holding for the last two years. They are going to be released very soon, we're told, no thanks to Greta and her thugish friends.

But Greta tried. She posted stream-of-consciousness observations on social media, highlighting the suffering of the Palestinians as they struggled to survive.

“The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion — it is a fact of cruelty and dehumanization. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders,” the post read. One of the photos accompanying the post showed an emaciated man, naked from the waist up, crouching near a wall.

There was only one teensy weensy, teeny, tiny problem with the post: the photo was of Israeli hostage Evyatar David.

Way to go, Greta! You go, girl.

David's sister was not amused.

“You should research before you post things you don’t understand about. In the 6th slide you put a photo of an Israeli Hostage who Hamas starved on purpose. This is Evyatar David,” wrote Yeela David.

“Every minute you are not deleting the post, you are becoming a bigger joke,” she added.

Times of Israel:

David was kidnapped from the Re’im-area Nova music festival during the Hamas-led terror onslaught of October 7, 2023, and has been held in captivity for the two years since.

He has been featured in two Hamas propaganda videos, the first of which was filmed during a hostage release ceremony earlier this year, which showed him and fellow hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal being forced to watch a group of hostages being released, an act widely panned as cruel psychological torture.

That kind of stupidity and ignorance must be rewarded with a virtual lobotomy. Social media obliged. This is from the official state of Israel account.

Greta Thunberg will keep on trundling along, oblivious to what's really happening in the world, accepting the pronouncements of Hamas terrorists and hysterical climate advocates with equal credulity. 

I can't wait for her to grow up. Then she'll just be another angry woman screaming at the world instead of a darling teenager getting people to feel sorry for her.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

