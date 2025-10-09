Donald Trump has made no secret that he wants to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel prize given to me in 10 seconds,” Trump said last year. Diplomats say he regularly brings up the award and his desire to win it.

“Anytime he is talking about solving seven wars, he is really sending a message: give me the Nobel,” said one senior European diplomat based in Washington.

Well, yeah. No other world leader has dealt with so many local and regional wars. That Trump has been willing to take on the conflicts, expending precious political capital and influence, has placed him head and shoulders above other world leaders.

Trump knows that the European elites who choose the recipient of the Peace Prize are skeptical of him. But a sample of some of the conflicts he and his administration have managed to bring to a successful conclusion (or at least broker a ceasefire) is impressive.

1. The 40-year war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Trump brokered a historic peace in the Caucasus.

2. The long-standing Rwanda-Congo war, lasting more than 25 years, came to an end with some dealmaking by Trump, who promised the U.S. would invest in the disputed mineral-rich region.

3. India-Pakistan war was just beginning to escalate when Trump stepped in and led an all-night session of negotiations that led to a ceasefire.

4. The Israel-Hamas war. While the fighting has stopped and the hostages are coming home, the rest of Trump's 20-point plan remains up in the air.

The Financial Times reports that “few” in Oslo believe the president has a real chance of receiving the honor when the winner is announced on Friday. In fact, one European diplomat said, “It has been hard to take some of his proclamations seriously.”

The Guardian claims that Trump's desire for the Nobel Peace Prize drove the Gaza negotiations to a successful conclusion. There's absolutely no proof of that, but who needs "proof" when you're bashing Trump? Guardian readers nod vigorously as they read this crap.

Meanwhile, it's a different story in Gaza and Tel Aviv, where jubilation at the peace deal and praise for Trump were seen on both sides.

New York Post:

“Donald Trump! Donland Trump,” residents in Gaza could be heard cheering after the news broke Wednesday night. “Nobel Prize to Trump,” those in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square cheered as they waved American flags and danced. The chants are among the latest calls for Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, whose recipient will be announced on Friday. Trump and his allies have made it clear that the president wants to receive the prize, an award he has coveted since his first nomination in 2018. Among those touting the president’s nomination was his son, Eric Trump, who took to X to praise his father and called on the public to show their support. “Retweet if you believe Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” Eric wrote on X — a message viewed more than 1.5 million times by early Thursday, with more than 19,000 retweets.

There are several problems with Trump getting the Nobel Peace Prize and they start with the fact that the Nobel Peace Prize Committee chose the winner on Monday, two days before Trump's announcement of the end of the Gaza war.

But the real impediment to Trump getting the Nobel is the popularity of Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms. Polymarket betting puts them with a 35% chance to win the award, far ahead of any other candidate. Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is currently at 9% in Polymarket action.

Donald Trump is at 5% and not likely to move up. The bias is just too strong against him and against any American unless they're a revolutionary looking to overthrow the government. (Greta Thunberg is at 2%, so Trump shouldn't feel bad.)

Eric's tweet about Trump's Nobel set off a panic in Europe.

Bloomberg:

His campaign has thrust Oslo into an uncomfortable spotlight, with media and observers worrying about the diplomatic and economic fallout for Norway should the independent five-member committee snub him. The latest comments from its head, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, to local media fell just short of confirming that Trump won’t get it at least this year — in line with past examples where pressure on the committee has been counterproductive. Watne Frydnes told Norwegian tabloid VG that the decision on this year’s award was made Monday. He also indicated in comments to public broadcaster NRK that the possible peace deal in the Middle East would only count toward next year’s award. Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has reiterated that the government does not interfere in Nobel decisions.

With so many things working against Trump's candidacy, he will, of course, end up winning the damn thing.

