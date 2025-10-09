Did You Catch Nancy Pelosi’s Train Wreck Interview on CNN?

Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on CNN on Wednesday was nothing short of a trainwreck. The former House Speaker sat down with Dana Bash and delivered such a terrible performance that even the CNN anchor had to repeatedly correct her and push back on statements that simply didn’t align with reality. It was the kind of interview that leaves people wondering whether someone is fit to remain in public office, and Pelosi did herself no favors with her rambling, contradictory answers.

One of the most glaring moments came when Pelosi insisted that the continuing resolution (CR) passed by the House was somehow not “clean,” despite the fact that it contained no poison pills or extraneous provisions.

“They are voting yes on, what we say here in Washington, a clean CR, a bill to keep the government running for seven weeks, and Democrats are voting no, and for the reasons you just said. So, how are they shutting down the government?” Bash asked.

"First of all, it isn’t a clean CR,” Pelosi insisted.

“Okay,” Bash said, not convinced.

“So, let’s not stipulate to that.”

“So, right — what’s not clean? What do they have in it?”

CNN: Republicans are voting YES to open the government. Democrats are voting NO. So how are they shutting down the government?



PELOSI: It's not a clean CR!



BASH: What's not clean?



PELOSI: "The point is...uh uh uh" pic.twitter.com/E2M6oxRttL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2025

Pelosi couldn’t answer and refused to “go into it.” The truth is that the CR that House Republicans passed and that Senate Republicans have repeatedly supported is as straightforward as it gets — it simply extends government funding at current levels through November 21. What it doesn’t include are extensions for temporary Democrat priorities like expanded Obamacare subsidies, which were originally sold as COVID-19 relief measures. Senate Democrats filibustered that clean CR, triggering a government shutdown, yet Pelosi had the audacity to claim Republicans were somehow at fault.

The interview took an even darker turn when Bash brought up Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia Attorney General who became embroiled in scandal after text messages surfaced showing him fantasizing about shooting Republican lawmaker Todd Gilbert. He also wished Gilbert’s wife could witness the death of her children. Despite this reprehensible behavior, Pelosi defended Jones, saying he was “on balance, better” than the incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares. She dismissed calls for him to drop out, claiming it was up to Virginia voters and leaders to decide.

🤡OOPS — Nancy Pelosi FAILS to hold Jay Jones accountable for his DESPICABLE text messages, and admits Abigail Spanberger will have to "do what she has to do" to save face during her election.



Pelosi: "On balance, he‘s a better person to be attorney general"



Is she kidding? pic.twitter.com/56VzaEULAf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2025

What makes Pelosi’s defense of Jones even more hypocritical is her simultaneous condemnation of President Donald Trump. During the interview, she called Trump “deranged” for suggesting that governors and mayors who break the law should face imprisonment. She lectured the president to “act like a president” and “respect the position you hold.” But when it came to Jones openly fantasizing about murdering political opponents, Pelosi had nothing but equivocations and excuses. Her own husband was violently attacked with a hammer in 2022, yet she seemed utterly unbothered by Jones’s violent rhetoric.

Advertisement

Pelosi: Saying that the governor and the mayor should be imprisoned? Come on, be presidential. Mr. President, honor the office you serve in. Don't be so deranged



pic.twitter.com/Ln5IAoqVtj — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 8, 2025

If this interview is any indication of where Pelosi is at mentally and politically, it’s time for her to step aside.

