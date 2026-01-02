Mamdani is Exactly Who We Thought He Was

Arizona Cardinals coach Dennis Green was steaming after his team blew a 20-point halftime lead to the Chicago Bears in October 2006, in front of a national audience on a Monday night.

The Bears committed six turnovers and still won the game. Green, a mercurial coach whose antics when he was helming the Minnesota Vikings in the early 2000s got him fired, hit the ceiling when a reporter asked if anything the Bears did surprised him.

The Bears are what we thought they were. They're what we thought they were. We played them in preseason—who the hell takes a third game of the preseason like it's bulls**t? Bulls**t! We played them in the third game—everybody played three quarters—the Bears are who we thought they were! That's why we took the damn field. Now, if you want to crown them, then crown their ass! But they are who we thought they were! And we let 'em off the hook!

On Thursday morning, newly-sworn-in Mayor of New York City, His Honor, Zohran Kwame Mamdani, gave a speech that made it absolutely clear how much he loves America.

In truth, not too much.

Mamdani spoke after some curious remarks by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. You would think that AOC would be turning handsprings, celebrating the inauguration of the city's first socialist, first Muslim mayor. Instead, she went all-in on class warfare and spat out her hate.

“New York City has chosen the ambitious pursuit of universal childcare, affordable rents and housing, and clean and dignified public transit for all,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We have chosen that over the distractions of bigotry and the barbarism of extreme income inequality.”

When it was Mamdani's turn, he didn't moderate his views; he didn't trim, he didn't hedge, he didn't say anything that a dyed-in-the-wool, anti-American socialist wouldn't say.

"We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism," Mamdani declared.

Ew. Creepy. The only "warmth" to be found in socialism is in sharing body heat with the legions of unemployed standing in line waiting to receive moldy potatoes and your weekly ration of vodka.

Naturally, X posters had a field day with Mamdani's collectivist "warmth."

Mamdani was just getting started.

"To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers’ lives."

I would take that as a threat if I weren't one of the favored classes.

New York Times:

For too long, we have turned to the private sector for greatness, while accepting mediocrity from those who serve the public. I cannot blame anyone who has come to question the role of government, whose faith in democracy has been eroded by decades of apathy. We will restore that trust by walking a different path: one where government is no longer solely the final recourse for those struggling, one where excellence is no longer the exception. We expect greatness from the cooks wielding a thousand spices, from those who stride out onto Broadway stages, from our starting point guard at Madison Square Garden. Let us demand the same from those who work in government. In a city where the mere names of our streets are associated with the innovation of the industries that call them home, we will make the words “City Hall” synonymous with both resolve and result

I will turn 72 in a few weeks. I have been writing and thinking about politics since the late 1970s. To hear a politician say those words and not get run out of town on a rail makes me sick to my stomach. I've never felt so helpless. Is this how many ordinary Germans felt when they heard Hitler speak when he took office in 1933?

Not even George McGovern's "Come Home, America" speech, accepting the 1972 Democratic nomination at 2 a.m., affected me like Mamdani's un-Americanism.

Those familiar with my writing know that I very rarely use the terms "anti-American," or "unamerican." Mamdani hates the America that I love and wants to change it. He wants America to be ordinary rather than exceptional. He wants to impose the deadening hand of collectivism on a people that, for 250 years, have prided themselves and thrived on embracing enlightened individualism.

The lie socialism tells is that if you give the government all the power, everyone will benefit equally. No society in history, regardless of economic or social system, has ever benefited everyone equally. The key is to find which system benefits the most people. Clearly, capitalism is the winner, hands down.

"We will govern without shame and insecurity, making no apology for what we believe," Mamdani said. "I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical."

We've been warned.

