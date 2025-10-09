The Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Was a Disaster for Spanberger

Matt Margolis | 8:42 PM on October 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Abigail Spanberger’s campaign for governor of Virginia took a major hit Wednesday night when she refused—repeatedly—to answer a simple question during the Virginia gubernatorial debate: does she still endorse Jay Jones for attorney general after his violent text messages came to light?

The exchange, moderated by Deanna Allbrittin of WRIC, was terrible for Spanberger as she twisted herself into rhetorical knots to avoid giving a clear answer. Her opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, wasted no time pointing out what everyone watching could see—Spanberger was dodging.

It began when the moderator tried to clarify an earlier non-answer. “Thank you, Ms. Spanberger. I just… I didn’t hear an answer there on the endorsement issue, so I wanted to just make sure,” she said.

“Exactly,” Earle-Sears interjected.

Then came the question that Spanberger never managed to answer: “Will you continue to endorse Jay Jones to be the next attorney general of Virginia? And were you aware of these text messages before they released? You have 30 seconds.”

Spanberger immediately launched into a meandering response that seemed more focused on process than substance. “Uh, in fact, it appears that it was the, uh, those who released the text messages and held them for years, so the public was unaware, who had knowledge of these—”

“When did you know?” Earle-Sears pressed.

“And what did you do about it?” she added, refusing to let Spanberger off the hook.

Spanberger eventually claimed, “I learned of these text messages the day that they came out, and I denounced them as soon as I learned of them," and continued to try to pivot away from the question, insisting that “the voters now have this information, information that was withheld from them—presumably for political reasons.”

Related: Yes, Support for Political Violence Is Mainstream Within the Democratic Party

It was a classic Democrat move—attack the timing, question the motives, and hope no one notices that you’re dodging the substance. Rather than take responsibility or show moral clarity, Spanberger did what Democrats in trouble always do: try to make the scandal about the people who exposed it instead of the one who caused it.

Of course, Earle-Sears wasn’t having it. “You’re running to be governor,” she reminded Spanberger pointedly.

But the Democrat continued to filibuster. “The voters now have the information, and it is up to voters, uh, to make an individual choice based on this information,” she said, sidestepping the actual question about her personal endorsement.

The moderator pressed once more: “Ms. Spanberger, I understand what you’re saying about the voters, but for you yourself, do you still continue to endorse Jay Jones? Fifteen seconds, yes or no.”

Spanberger still wouldn’t commit: “I…. We are all running our individual races. I believe my opponent has said that about her lieutenant governor nominee.”

Earle-Sears didn’t miss a beat: “Third time is a charm, Abigail.”

Even after multiple attempts by the moderator to get her to clarify her response, Spanberger refused to answer. “I am running my race to serve Virginia, and that is what I intend to do,” she said.

ICYMI: Another Scandal Threatens to Shake up Virginia’s Elections

“So, to clarify,” the moderator said one last time, “you’re saying that, as of now, you still endorse Jay Jones as attorney general?”

Spanberger replied with yet another dodge: “I’m saying, as of now, it’s up to every voter to make their own individual decision. I am running for governor. I am accountable for the words that I say—”

“That would mean she still endorses him,” Earle-Sears interjected.

Spanberger’s refusal to disavow her endorsement of Jay Jones perfectly captured what’s gone wrong with today’s Democratic Party. Democrats love to talk about “accountability” and “decency,” but when one of their own crosses the line, they close ranks and attack the messenger instead of condemning the message. By dodging the question and refusing to draw a clear moral line, Spanberger exposed a party so obsessed with protecting its power that it can no longer care about right from wrong. Her evasiveness wasn’t just political cowardice—it was a window into a movement that’s lost its moral compass entirely.

The Language of Hatred: How Political Rhetoric Makes Killing Thinkable
There's No Other Way to Say It: California Gov. Candidate Katie Porter Is a Horrible Person
European Elites Warn Against the 'New Nationalism' Without Mentioning the Manchester Synagogue Attack
