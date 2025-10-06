Another Scandal Threatens to Shake up Virginia’s Elections

Virginia Democrats have another major problem on their hands, and this one's a doozy.

Last week, we learned that Democratic Attorney General nominee Jay Jones texted fantasies about shooting political opponents in the head and wishing death on their children back in 2022. Now gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger's own baggage is quietly resurfacing.

It turns out the woman who wants to lead Virginia spent time teaching at what can only be described as a jihad factory masquerading as a school.

Back in 2002, while Spanberger waited for her CIA security clearance to come through, she took a substitute teaching gig at the Islamic Saudi Academy in northern Virginia. Not just any school, mind you, but one directly controlled by the Saudi royal family, operating on embassy property with the Saudi ambassador serving as chairman. The school's textbooks taught students that Jews and Christians were comparable to apes and pigs. They promoted jihad and martyrdom as noble pursuits. This wasn't education; it was indoctrination.

Just the News has more:

When it was revealed during her first congressional run in 2018 that she had worked for the Islamic Saudi Academy in northern Virginia during the 2002-2003 school year, Spanberger said that she was “proud” and “not ashamed” of her work history, despite the fact that, when she chose to work at the school, it was also already well known for its links to the terrorist group Hamas and for its recent graduates who had seemingly considered carrying out a jihad-inspired suicide attack in Israel.

The academy's alumni roster reads like a terrorism watchlist. Valedictorian Ahmed Omar Abu Ali got arrested for plotting to assassinate American leaders. Federal authorities suspected recent graduates of planning jihad-inspired suicide attacks in Israel. A top Hamas leader sent his kids there. The school's comptroller had Hamas ties. FBI investigations turned up evidence that graduates harbored jihadist intentions. Sen. Chuck Schumer demanded investigations into the school's terrorism connections. The Justice Department successfully prosecuted people linked to the academy for providing material support to Hamas.

According to Just the News, local residents in northern Virginia fought tooth and nail against the school's expansion, rightfully concerned about a Saudi government operation promoting extremist ideology on American soil. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom called it a foreign government-run institution pushing violence and extremism. Even the Saudis eventually admitted that the textbooks were problematic, ordering revisions in 2006, years after Spanberger worked there.

Yet Spanberger expressed pride in her time at this institution. No shame. No regrets. No acknowledgment that maybe, just maybe, working at a school that churned out terrorists and taught hatred of non-Muslims might reflect poor judgment.

Her campaign conveniently left this little detail out of her biography until opposition research and media digging forced it into the open. When Republicans called her out for teaching at what they aptly termed a "terror high school," her defense was that she taught "normal kids" and was transparent with CIA recruiters.

But that defense doesn't hold water. Normal kids don't attend schools where textbooks promote violence against Jews and Christians. Normal schools don't have graduation speakers who end up plotting terrorist attacks. Normal educational institutions don't require federal terrorism investigations and Justice Department prosecutions of their associates.

Spanberger's campaign is trying to deflect criticism by trotting out CIA endorsements, including from John Sipher, one of the intelligence community figures who later signed that infamous letter dismissing Hunter Biden's laptop as Russian disinformation. Nothing says credibility like associating with people who openly lied to influence an election.

Between Abigail Spanberger’s controversy and the appalling Jay Jones scandal, Virginia voters have every reason to question the judgment and character of the Democrats running for the top offices. These aren’t harmless mistakes or youthful lapses in judgment; they’re glaring warnings about who these candidates are and what kind of values they truly represent.

Virginia deserves leaders of integrity, not politicians tainted by ties to extremist institutions or vile fantasies of violence toward their opponents. The choice facing voters is stark: do they want to entrust power to a party whose candidates either worked for a school linked to terrorism or joked about pulling the trigger on a political rival? It’s a painfully low bar to clear—and somehow, this year’s Democratic slate still can’t manage it.

