CNBC Smacks Jeffries Down for Shutdown

On CNBC, of all places, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries received an earful for his dragging out the government shutdown to ensure taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens.

The CNBC host challenged Jeffries to explain how he justifies shutting down the government and holding the country hostage when, if Republicans did the same, he would have gone nuts. “It’s bad precedent!” the host warned, stating that the American people voted for a different outcome.

In fact, the CNBC host exclaimed, “There was an election. And Republicans were put in a position where they were able to pass the Big, Beautiful Bill… To then say, ‘We don't like that, so we're gonna shut down the government until you take back all the things the you duly passed through legislation!’”

🚨 BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries was just EMBARRASSED for holding the government hostage...holy smokes. This was bad.



Then came the hypocrisy call-out: “If Republicans had tried to do that to the Inflation Reduction Act, or any of the act [from] the Biden administration, if they said ‘we’re going to shut down the government because we don't like any of those things, we’re going to not pay military, …not allow the government to reopen until you do what we want,’ after an election when the American people put Democrats in power — you'd be going crazy!” Democrats are always going crazy about something, but the insanity would have been off the charts if this situation had been reversed.

The host stated emphatically, “It's not how it works! It's bad, bad precedent! And you're talking about the House? You've already passed this! The Senate is who we’re talking about, and they have a bill which will reopen the government right now with five more Democrats.”

Hakeem Jeffries naturally admitted no fault and tried to turn the blame back around on his opponents. “What is bad precedent is the Republicans’ refusal to engage in bipartisan negotiations! Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the presidency… they made the decision to shut the government down, and they could reopen it right now,” he pompously pontificated.

“How?” CNBC’s host challenged. Obviously unused to being forced to explain propaganda, Jeffries dithered, “I just explained it! The reality is, they want to keep the government closed. Cruelty... has been the point. And the responsible thing to do is to sit down and negotiate a bipartisan path forward!”

A different CNBC host mentioned how House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted that this is just a clean CR and asked Jeffries, “Can you do that while the government is open? I think that's the offer that’s on the table.” But Jeffries just stuck to his manufactured talking point, rambling about Republicans supposedly ignoring healthcare.

Of course, Americans are not in the least being deprived of healthcare by the Republicans; rather, the Republicans are simply more reluctant to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens. That is what this is all about: giving freebies at our expense to law-breaking foreigners. And Americans see through the propaganda because Rasmussen Reports found that 49% of likely voters believe Democrats shut down the government for illegal aliens. And that’s the truth.

