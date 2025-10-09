Barron Trump Just Received a Job Proposal That Could Change Gen Z Forever

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, played a pivotal role in helping his father win the 2024 presidential election. Young voters turned out in far greater numbers for Trump than in either of his previous campaigns—thanks in large part to Barron’s skill in reaching Gen Z.

Advertisement

Barron guided his father’s campaign by pinpointing which podcasts and platforms could best connect with younger audiences. His strategy worked brilliantly.

Now, that same digital expertise could earn Barron a role that shapes the future of Gen Z engagement.

“I’m hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron—and maybe other young Americans—to TikTok’s board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using,” said Jack Advent, President Trump’s former TikTok producer, in an interview with The Daily Mail.

At the end of September, President Trump signed an executive order that saved TikTok from a ban while protecting national security. Under the new framework, American investors will hold majority ownership, while ByteDance, the Chinese parent company, will keep less than 20% of the stock.

Trump even announced the move directly on TikTok earlier this week.

“To all those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big,” Trump said. “And now you’re looking at me in the Oval Office.”

Advent praised the decision, telling The Daily Mail, “President Trump delivered on his promise to save TikTok and the millions of Americans who run their businesses and get their unfiltered news through the app.”

Advertisement

No one yet knows what role Barron might play on TikTok’s board, but his grasp of Gen Z culture—and his understanding of how young people consume news and spend their time—could help conservatives use the platform as a more effective communication tool.

Conservatives need to understand how to put their message in front of young people in a way that resonates with them if they want to succeed in creating future generations of Republican voters. The right has been out of touch for far too long and has paid the price for it. It's time to be competitive again. And the best way to do that is to be forward thinking when it comes to technology.

During the campaign, Trump recalled one of Barron’s key pieces of advice.

“[Barron Trump] said, ‘Dad, you got to do an interview with a guy named Theo Von.’ I said, ‘Who the hell is Theo Von?’” Trump laughed. “He said, ‘Dad, he’s such a big guy, you got to do an interview.’ So, he knew all the names. I didn’t know the names.”

Advent believes Barron could help keep young Americans engaged on TikTok. The platform revolutionized social media by popularizing short-form video content—a format that Facebook, Instagram, and X have since copied.

Advertisement

If Barron joins the board, he could push the platform toward greater free speech and less censorship. With his influence, TikTok might one day resemble X under Elon Musk—a platform where open dialogue can finally thrive again.

After years of the left attacking the First Amendment and silencing political opposition, any platform that empowers conservatives to spread the message of liberty deserves protection—and preservation.

Help PJ Media to reach new generations of voters as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.