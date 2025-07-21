The Morning Briefing: GOP Finally Gets the Importance of Nuking Teachers' Unions

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. True joy has never been found in proximity to a rice cake.

There's a lot of red meat stuff going on in the world right now, but one story from last Friday caught my attention when I was coming out of my regularly scheduled weekly news coma and gathering the links for this morning .

Advertisement

Sometimes the issues that are the most important aren't the sexiest for the headlines. School choice and the plague of the public school indoctrination mills fall into the "non-sexy" category for a lot of people. I keep hammering away at them though. Media bias and school choice were the two issues that got me writing about politics a long time ago, and I refuse to let up on either one of them.

The leftist indoctrination of American school children (which I wrote about in "Don't Let the Hippies Shower") is at the root of most of the ills that plague this country. Sexy or not, it is the issue that should get the most attention. You don't get a Kamala Harris within sniffing distance of the presidency without a sufficiently brainwashed electorate.

For years, Republican candidates and politicians paid lip-service to education reform and — in typical GOP fashion — left it at that. As part of his efforts to introduce a spine into Republican politics, President Trump has set his sights on the Death Star, aka the Department of Education (DoE). It's not an easy task, mostly because the teachers' unions will be using their considerable resources to keep the behemoth alive.

The teachers' unions are the root of all evil in this battle.

That's why this post from Catherine grabbed my eye:

Republican congressmen are hoping to throw the book at a massive and massively woke teachers’ union that has a congressional charter. With American students’ math and reading scores continuing to hit historic lows last year, and with schools and teachers regularly prioritizing radical leftist propaganda over truthful, useful education, it’s obvious the National Education Association (NEA) is a catastrophic failure. While the NEA promotes pro-Hamas rhetoric and bashes Donald Trump, many American kids can barely read or solve equations. Rep. Mark Harris (R-N.C.) wants better for America’s youth. “The National Education Association’s time is over,” he said Wednesday, announcing new legislation to remove NEA’s congressional charter, which it has had since 1906. “They call themselves a teachers’ union, but their true mission is clear: indoctrinating our children with toxic propaganda.”

Advertisement

Labor unions are traditionally stalwart supporters of the Democratic Party. They provide financial support and bodies for campaigns and protests. There are no grassroots efforts on the Left, the unions orchestrate it all.

The National Education Association isn't just any union — it is far and away the largest labor union in the United States. The Democrats are more in thrall to it than any other single union in the country. It's an unholy alliance that has worked for many decades to pollute the minds of young children and it needs to be destroyed.

We rightfully blame Academia for a lot of problems. However, academics don't have much work to do with minds that arrive on college campuses after 12 years of indoctrination in the public education system. Professor Commie merely has to put some finishing touches on the kids at that point.

The upper echelon of the teachers' unions doesn't give one whit about education, we saw that during COVID. They didn't care that the kids were falling hopelessly behind. Five years on, those kids are still dealing with the consequences of what the NEA and the American Federation of Teachers did to them.

It's not going to be easy to take down the teachers' unions, but every little bit like this helps. Dismantling the Dept. of Education would be a major blow. It is greatly encouraging that President Trump's desire for real education reform is taking hold in some congressional Republicans. Let's hope it becomes infectious.

Advertisement

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, right before I finally got a haircut last week.

Monday Funday Bonus

Well, here's the cutest thing you'll see today:



Scottie Scheffler and his son Bennett.



Peak dad moment with the crowd reaction. pic.twitter.com/DZCyp8TlAf — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) July 20, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Dear Dems: PLEASE Keep Worshipping Barack Obama

Congressmen Aim to Un-Charter Woke Teachers’ Union

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Outraged Victims Stop Dems' Palisades Land Grab at the Point of a Fire Hose

Something Horrific Happened in a French Hospital. Who Is to Blame?

Dear PBS: Independence Can Be Glorious

Air Force DOGEs $10 Billion in Wasteful Spending

They're Coming Home: Trump, Rubio, & Bukele Secure Freedom for Venezuelan Hostages

Three Law Enforcement Officers Dead After Explosion at LA Training Facility

Congressman Writes Satire Resignation Letter for NPR CEO

VDH. The World Woke Up

Trump Strikes Back: Libel Lawsuit Filed Over Bogus Epstein Smear

The Scariest, Creepiest, DARKEST Theory About Jeffrey Epstein Has NOTHING to Do With Blackmail

Sunday Thoughts: Freedom in Christ

The Anniversary They Want You to Forget: TWA Flight 800 and the Deep State’s Deadliest Lie

Advertisement

Nice Try, Ro: GOP Turns Epstein Grandstanding Into a Mic Drop

Weekend Parting Shot: Someone Needs a Hug

Congressman: Biden Admin May Have Tampered With Epstein Files

Yacht Rock Hot Takes: Genre-Adjacent Songs to Add to Your Summer Playlist

SHOCKING VIDEO: Muslims Savagely Riot and Burn Christian Homes

The Mainstream Media BADLY Overplayed Its Epstein Hand: The MAGA Comeback Is About to Begin!

The Deep State Is in Real Trouble Now

Townhall Mothership

I'm listening...Trump Drops Explosive 'No One Is Above the Law' Video — Ends with Obama Behind Bars

Illegal Alien Charged for Staging a Kidnapping and Attempting to Frame ICE

Watch Out: Texas Democrat Pushes Views That Clearly Contradict Clear Biblical Teachings

$1,300 Target Theft by Indian Visitor Sparks Visa Revocation Warning

Yeah...no. Indiana Prosecutor Blames Permitless Carry for Juvenile Access to Guns

Sue everyone. Family Sues School Over Student Explusion for Gun 'Near' Campus

Anti-Gun Democrats Introduce 'Gun Safety Incentive Act'

The Corruption of Scientific Journals Continues Apace

Service With a Smile: Sunday Reflection

Intersectional Communist Zohran Mamdani Shows Democrats Can't Quit Obamaism

Buzz Aldrin Reminisces on Anniversary of First Lunar Landing—'God Bless the USA and All of Humankind'

Karen Bass' Bizarre Take About Fruit Sellers and What's 'Unconstitutional' Is Raising Eyebrows

LOCK 'EM UP. 70 Now Under Indictment in Minnesota COVID Food Fraud Scheme

The Expert Strikes Again! Tom Nichols Accidentally Proves Trump, Gabbard RIGHT In Ironic Atlantic Piece

Advertisement

Whitest Protest In the History of Mankind: Maine Leftists Kayak to John Roberts' Summer Home (WATCH)

'President Reagan Would Want This for You': Some Tidbits About National Ice Cream Day

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: He Did WHAT With His Prized Lamborghini?

The Unintelligible but Dangerous Marxism of WEF

Why Can't the Iranian Opposition Get Its Act Together and 'Throw the Bums Out'?

‘Messenger of Allah’ Hijacks Plane to ‘Save Humanity from Climate Change’

Six Months In, Tulsi Gabbard Just Tested the System With One Word: Treason

WNBA Players Are Economically Illiterate

The Obamacare Recession Is Coming Next Year

Woke Educators Protect Illegals Instead of Improving Curricula for Americans

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: Colbert, Epstein, Bannon, and More

The Art of the Father-Son Road Trip

Around the Interwebz

Uma Thurman Says She Didn’t Realize ‘Pulp Fiction’ Would Be As Iconic When She Was Making It

Exhausted man defeats AI model in world coding championship

How the Bell Labs Holmdel Complex Inspired ‘Severance’

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Make Late-Night Great Again (Malinga?)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/20/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, JULY 21, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Atlantic

Radio: Fox

Secondary Print: Washington Examiner

New Media: Zero Hedge



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT has lunch with the Vice President

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.