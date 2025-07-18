Congressman Writes Satire Resignation Letter for NPR CEO

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Texas) wrote a humorous “resignation letter” for the beleaguered woke NPR CEO, ridiculing her for turning the outlet into a radical leftist propaganda arm.

Since NPR was defunded by Congress this week, CEO Katherine Maher is probably having a week as bad as her lying propaganda. Gill decided to get in another dig at the floundering leftist propagandist. “I went ahead and wrote your letter of resignation for you—all you have to do is sign it,” he mocked Maher.

The letter began, “I’m writing to come clean — the organization I’ve run since 2024 is nothing but a left-wing propaganda outlet.” That's self-evident to everyone but the most brainwashed of Democrats. It’s just unusual for woke media to face as much accountability as NPR did this week.

Gill’s satirical letter continued in Maher’s voice, “With that, I must resign as CEO of NPR — an organization I falsely presented as impartial. In truth, it has served as a vessel for one-sided, left-wing activism.”

The letter is very accurate, of course, but that’s why Maher would never sign it or write anything like it. She’d never be honest enough to say: “We’ve abandoned the core mission of journalism: to inform, not indoctrinate. Instead, we’ve promoted ideological narratives, marginalized dissenting views, and allowed activist dogma to masquerade as news. That betrayal of public trust rests with me.”

For example, NPR pushed the Russia collusion hoax, promoted Anthony Fauci and his destructive Covid-19 lockdown/vaccine policies, platformed defenses of Joe Biden’s non-existent mental acuity, and scoffed at the authenticity of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. That’s just a sample of NPR’s years of shameless propaganda and lies, while receiving taxpayer funding and thus operating as state media. Defunding was long overdue.

Thank goodness, We the People no longer have to fund NPR with our tax dollars. Gill’s satirical letter seems to have overestimated our faith in the mainstream media, as the letter said: “To those Americans who expected fair reporting and got filtered ideology instead: you deserve better. I hope my departure marks the beginning of a return to integrity and independence in public media.”

Gill did end with one last laugh at Maher about losing federal funding, “Lastly, I congratulate the House for passing a rescissions bill to claw back every penny of federal funding for NPR. We deserve it.” Which, in fact, they certainly do.

In contrast to the above satire, Maher made herself the joke by wailing that America won’t be able to deal with natural disasters if NPR doesn’t receive taxpayer money. “Public media, public radio, public television are a critical part of the emergency response plans of nearly half of the states in this nation,” she whined. “If these types of emergency alerting go away, you will have fewer outlets to be able to respond in real time.” Ironically, an NPR affiliate was recently accused of failing to issue timely alerts to Texans amid the deadly flooding. Chalk up another lie to NPR’s discredit.

