Congressman: Biden Admin May Have Tampered With Epstein Files

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) isn’t buying the media’s latest attempt to smear President Trump with the Epstein mess. In fact, he’s raising serious questions about whether the Biden administration tampered with the Epstein files—possibly to hide damaging info and falsely implicate Trump.

Burchett’s allegation comes in the wake of the bogus Wall Street Journal hit piece claiming Trump sent Epstein a “bawdy” birthday letter back in 2003, complete with a hand-drawn nude. Trump has flatly denied the allegation—and he’s not letting it slide. As PJ Media previously reported, he’s filed a massive $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal, Rupert Murdoch, and the so-called journalists behind the story—one of whom has a link to Fusion GPS.

During an interview on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday, he laid it out plain as day. He explained that while he supports Rep. Thomas Massie’s discharge petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files, he’s unsure whether the effort will reach the required 218 signatures. Burchett expressed deep skepticism about Washington’s willingness to reveal the truth, citing a long history of cover-ups. He raised concerns that the Biden administration may have tampered with the Epstein files and suggested they could have even planted information.

"The reason I'm worried about these files now is the fact that the Biden administration, who, in my opinion, has a history of corruption, has tampered with these files, and we're never going to get to the bottom of it. I think stuff could have been placed in those files."

“Do I have proof? Well, no, I don’t,” Burchett admits. “But I have a gut feeling and I have a historical reference, which is every daggum time something like this happens in this town, it gets covered up. And it needs to stop.”

He added, “And I salute President Trump for pushing to move mood forward on those -- on those records that they have.”

The Epstein scandal was never just about one depraved billionaire and his private island—it’s about a sprawling network of power, blackmail, and deep-rooted corruption touching every corner of the political and cultural establishment. And now we’re expected to believe that the same Biden administration—which lied about everything from inflation to the border and stonewalled transparency on Epstein—just left all the evidence untouched for President Trump to uncover?

Burchett acknowledged doubts about the discharge petition’s chances but highlighted the broader challenge of uncovering the full truth amid historical cover-ups. Though lacking direct proof, he voiced concerns about possible tampering with the Epstein files. He commended President Trump’s efforts toward transparency while stressing the need to safeguard innocent people potentially named in the documents.

Give me a break.

This is bigger than partisan politics. This is about whether we still live in a country where truth matters, where justice is blind, and where the powerful can't simply rewrite history to suit their needs. The American people deserve to know who was involved with Epstein, what they did, and how they've been protected all these years.

But with Biden's fingerprints all over these files, can we trust anything that comes out? The answer should scare the hell out of every patriotic American. When the fox is guarding the henhouse, don't expect to find any chickens left alive.

The corruption runs so deep that even our most sensitive national security materials can't be trusted—and that should terrify every American who believes in justice.

