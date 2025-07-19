We Now Have the Smoking Gun Proving Biden House Pressured DOJ To Target Parents

The revelations unveiled by America First Legal mark a seismic moment in the ongoing debate over the weaponization of the Department of Justice under the Biden administration. For years, concerned parents who spoke up at school board meetings found themselves caught in the crosshairs of a federal government wielding its power not to protect free speech, but to stifle dissent. Now, explosive new documents obtained by America First Legal leave no room for doubt: the infamous memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland—which painted parents as potential "domestic terrorists,” for speaking out against COVID mandates, critical race theory, and gender ideology—was not a matter of law or public safety but was motivated by pure, unvarnished politics, and was the result of pressure from the White House.

Today, America First Legal (AFL) released explosive new documents conclusively proving what AFL has known since day one: the infamous October 4 memo from Attorney General Garland labeling concerned parents as “domestic terrorists” was a political operation of weaponized government, not the normal, lawful execution of federal laws by the Department of Justice (DOJ). These never-before-seen documents—uncovered only because of AFL’s relentless efforts over the past three and a half years—expose not only the Biden White House’s involvement in pushing a weaponized DOJ, but also strong dissent from careers within the Department’s Civil Rights Division, who warned that there was no federal authority or legal basis to target these parents in the first place because their speech is protected by the First Amendment.

According to AFL’s findings, career officials within the DOJ Civil Rights Division repeatedly flagged the gross lack of federal jurisdiction and the First Amendment protections at stake. Their warnings were brushed aside, sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.

The heart of this scandal is encapsulated in a phrase so damning it can’t be ignored: “The WH has been in touch.”

Those five words—uncovered in correspondence among top DOJ officials—pull the curtain back on a White House fixated on silencing critics, with scant regard for legal authority or constitutional boundaries.

Tamarra Matthews-Johnson, a top aide to Attorney General Merrick Garland, flagged the controversial NSBA letter to the Deputy Attorney General’s office, noting, “Just checking that you were aware.” Within 35 minutes, Deputy AG staffer Kevin Chambers responded, “We’re aware; the challenge here is finding a federal hook. But WH has been in touch about whether we can assist in some form or fashion.”

🚨SMOKING GUN🚨



AFL has obtained new documents CONCLUSIVELY PROVING that AG Merrick Garland’s infamous Oct. 4 memo labeling concerned parents at school board meetings “domestic terrorists” was POLITICALLY ORCHESTRATED and DRIVEN by the Biden White House.



“WH has been in touch.” pic.twitter.com/0jPHuH6iKd — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) July 18, 2025

As AFL describes it, “White House says ‘Jump,’ and DOJ replies ‘How high?’” The facts bear out this assessment. Rather than respect the counsel of career lawyers and the constitutional rights of parents to speak their minds, DOJ leadership scoured for any excuse to unleash the full might of federal law enforcement against American families. AFL’s investigation leaves no doubt that the process was neither impartial nor justified. Instead, it was the epitome of government abuse, orchestrated at the highest levels for political gain.

This entire episode stands as a grim monument to the Biden administration’s willingness to use state power for partisan ends. The Garland memo was never about public safety—no credible, actionable threat justified the mobilization of the FBI against parents attending school board meetings. It was about intimidation, about making an example of ordinary Americans who dared challenge the ideological orthodoxy being forced on their children.

What makes the matter more egregious is the open acknowledgment—inside DOJ circles—that their proposed crackdown on parents lacked any foundation in law. Officials knew their actions were deeply problematic, but the machinery of government was set in motion all the same. Pressured by the White House, Garland and his deputies ignored the alarms ringing in their own department.

AFL’s revelations are a clarion call to Americans who value liberty and the rule of law. The stakes transcend party lines or school board policy. At issue is the very principle that our government derives its legitimacy not from the whims of political elites, but from the consent—and the fundamental rights—of the governed.

