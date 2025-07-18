Trump Strikes Back: Libel Lawsuit Filed Over Bogus Epstein Smear

This week, the legacy media’s obsession with dragging President Donald Trump into the orbit of Jeffrey Epstein stooped to a shameful new low. The Wall Street Journal embarrassed itself with a hyped-up Trump-Epstein “bombshell” that amounted to nothing more than a birthday card that Trump supposedly sent to Epstein in 2003. Curiously, the evidence in this bombshell is under wraps, but Trump denies writing and threatened to sue over the bogus report.

Attorneys have now filed that lawsuit.

This latest smear attempt is just another chapter in the media’s ongoing effort to tie Trump to Epstein, despite the lack of evidence and Trump’s documented decision to ban Epstein from Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, Epstein’s deep ties to Democrats, especially Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s jet multiple times and visited his island, consistently get downplayed or ignored. The double standard is as blatant as it is dishonest.

One might think, after years of “Russian collusion” hoaxes, the “very fine people” lie, and endless misquotations — debunked every time — these outlets would be wary of another wild goose chase. But no. When it comes to Trump, the normal rules of evidence or integrity are suspended. Opponents and their media mouthpieces were so eager to make hay over any Epstein association — even an obviously fake note — that they abandoned the last shred of credibility their institutions had left.

Now, Trump has filed a $10 billion libel lawsuit in federal court in Florida against the Wall Street Journal’s publisher, Dow Jones, the reporters who wrote the story, News Corp, and Rupert Murdoch himself.

One of the co-authors of the WSJ report, Joe Palazzolo, previously wrote for a publication called Main Justice, which was founded by Mary Jacoby, who happens to be the wife of Glenn Simpson, the Fusion GPS founder behind the debunked Steele Dossier and the Russia hoax. Both Simpson and Jacoby previously worked at the Wall Street Journal themselves, which tells you everything you need to know about the political rot festering in that newsroom.

Trump summed it up best on Truth Social: “It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’ and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant. If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago. It certainly would not have sat in a file waiting for ‘TRUMP’ to have won three Elections. This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS!”

The Journal’s irresponsible coverage comes just as public interest surges over the Epstein saga. Recent government conclusions, confirming Epstein’s death as suicide and, conveniently, denying that any “client list” exists, only stoke further doubts about media motives. The American people see right through these coordinated smear attempts. Trump has made clear he will not back down, nor give the mainstream media an inch when it comes to outright lies.

