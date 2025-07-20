The Anniversary They Want You to Forget: TWA Flight 800 and the Deep State’s Deadliest Lie

On July 17, 1996, 230 men, women, and children boarded TWA Flight 800 for Paris. Twelve minutes later, their lives were incinerated in midair. And for nearly three decades, the American government has done everything short of setting the ocean on fire to bury the truth.

Last week marked the 28th anniversary of that explosion. You didn’t hear much about it from CNN, or MSNBC, or even the White House.

Of course you didn’t.

The people who peddled Russiagate, the Hunter laptop hoax, and the now-laughable myth of President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities are the same types of bureaucrats who sterilized the truth in 1996 to protect their golden boy: President Bill Clinton.

Because make no mistake: What happened to TWA 800 wasn’t just a tragedy. It was a cover-up soaked in blood.

The Missile Theory They Mock Until You Read the Evidence

The official story goes something like this: A fuel-air explosion inside the center-wing tank was caused by an electrical short. The problem? That has never happened before or since in the history of commercial aviation.

And more than 200 eyewitnesses, many of them military-trained, reported a streak of light arcing up from the horizon, then a fireball.

You don’t have to believe some Reddit thread. Just read Jack Cashill. In his exhaustive investigation, "TWA 800: The Crash, the Cover-Up, and the Conspiracy," Cashill compiles the following:

FBI 302 reports of eyewitnesses that were altered or disappeared.

Radar data showed unidentified objects rapidly approaching the plane.

Explosive residue on passenger seats and debris, which the FBI later claimed came from contamination, after initially labeling it “consistent with missile fuel.”

Whistleblowers, such as Navy Commander William Donaldson and TWA Captain Terry Stacey, were stonewalled or reassigned for raising concerns.

This wasn’t a malfunction. It was a missile strike, almost certainly fired accidentally by the U.S. Navy during a live-fire exercise, and then intentionally buried to avoid scandal in an election year.

The FBI’s War Against the Truth

While families grieved and the country mourned, the FBI moved fast, not to solve the case, but to seize control of the narrative. Within hours, they had muscled the NTSB out of the lead, quarantined key wreckage, and steered the media toward mechanical failure.

When physicist Tom Stalcup and several NTSB investigators tried to reopen the case in 2013 with new radar analysis and 3D modeling, their petition was denied.

The response?

There’s “no compelling evidence.” Of course not, because you people shredded it.

The distrust that Americans have in their government is more than warranted. Recent revelations about the real cause of the 1996 midair explosion of TWA Flight 800 off the coast of Long Island and the government’s role in the disaster and its cover-up only serve to justify that distrust.

Where have we heard this playbook before? Censor inconvenient facts. Call truth-seekers “conspiracy theorists.” Gaslight the public, while waiting for the outrage to become tremendous; then the story disappears.

Nelson DeMille’s ‘Night Fall’ Came Closer Than CNN Ever Did

Even novelist Nelson DeMille saw through it. His 2004 thriller Night Fall fictionalized a couple who accidentally caught the missile strike on videotape and became targets of a government bent on silencing them. It reads like a paranoid fever dream, until you realize it’s less fiction than metaphor.

A beach, a camera, a trail of smoke, missing footage, and bureaucratic threats.

Sometimes fiction tells the truth more clearly than a redacted memo.

Why the Timing Mattered in 1996 and Still Does Today

That explosion didn’t happen in a vacuum. Clinton’s re-election campaign was faltering. The last thing his team needed was a Navy accident killing 230 innocent civilians. So instead of owning the tragedy, they buried it. Sound familiar?

They were willing to sacrifice truth to win power.

And here we're again: in 2025, despite DOGE's efforts to root out rampant waste, we're still living under the deep state’s long shadow, still dealing with the effects of bureaucratic rot that prioritizes optics over life, narrative over facts, and political survival over justice.

What Happens When the Military Shoots Down a Plane and Shrugs

It’s bad enough that they killed 230 people. It’s worse that they lied about it. But what should scare every American is how easily they got away with it.

There were no arrests, resignations, or trials. Just sanitized reports, a Hollywood blackout of objective journalism, and a polite closing of the file.

They treated it like a bump in the road, like we were the problem for still asking questions.

But we should still be asking. Because if they can do this, if they can murder 230 people, rewrite history, and then call you a lunatic for noticing, what else are they capable of?

Final Thoughts

TWA Flight 800 didn’t just fall from the sky. It was ripped apart, and the American people were force-fed a bedtime story to keep us from questioning the monsters behind the curtain.

Jack Cashill has done the work. So have the eyewitnesses, the physicists, and the engineers who were shoved aside. The facts are there. The only reason we don’t have justice is because the same people who buried it are still pulling the strings today.

We must not forget July 17. Not just because of the 230 lives lost, but because it exposed what the deep state is willing to do, say, and cover up when it fears embarrassment more than it values the truth.

We’re owed more than silence. We’re owed answers.

And, along with those 230 souls and their families, we’re damn well owed justice.

You don’t need CNN to tell you how to think.

