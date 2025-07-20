The Scariest, Creepiest, DARKEST Theory About Jeffrey Epstein Has NOTHING to Do With Blackmail

I think we’re missing the forest for the trees.

Full disclosure: Although I’ve followed the Epstein scandal very closely — of my last 10 articles, seven were about the Epstein uproar and fallout — I still don’t know what the hell actually happened. Like you, I’ve heard the theories, but I still have no proof that Jeffrey Epstein was really an agent of Mossad/CIA/whatever, and I still have no proof he wasn’t.

Some, like Tucker Carlson, are so thoroughly convinced that Epstein was an Israeli agent running a pedophilia blackmail scheme, they ridicule and attack other conservatives who need more evidence. (Of course, Carlson was equally convinced that the Iraq War was a splendid idea; killing Iranian General Qasem Soleimani would lead to thousands of dead Americans; and if the “warmongers” got their way and the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites, we’d be plunged into an apocalyptic, civilization-altering World War III. Whoops: Nostradamus he ain’t.) The honest-to-God truth is, the Epstein mess is more akin to a Rorschach test than a mathematical equation with a clear-cut right-or-wrong answer.

There’s not enough data for anything definitive, so people see what they want.

(Which is why it reveals more about our own biases than anything else.)

Yes, I’ve heard the theory about Epstein Island, the blackmail scheme, and Ghislaine Maxwell's (Epstein’s coconspirator) father’s connections to Mossad. I’ve also heard about the weirdness of his sweetheart plea deal, the whispers of outside manipulation, and the dubiousness of his off-camera “suicide.”

There’s also a theory that Ghislaine Maxwell was the brains behind it all, and Epstein was the party boy who took the fall. Or that the oft-elusive “Epstein List” was very real, and now that Donald Trump has it in his hands, he’s gonna exploit it for his own purposes.

I’m not in position to prove/disprove any of it, but some scenarios seem more likely than others. For example, if the file contained damning information about Donald Trump, I’d bet my bottom dollar that the Biden administration would’ve used it.

They’ve gone after Trump for far less.

Besides, if you honestly, truly believe that Donald Trump is “literally Hitler,” then you’d be mighty motivated to leak all the juicy details about Trump’s involvement in an international pedophilia ring(!). To think otherwise is insanity.

Trump’s old tax forms were leaked. His private (and top secret) communications with foreign leaders were leaked. His campaign was spied on. I absolutely guarantee you, if the Biden administration had pictures and videos of Donald Trump with underage prostitutes, we would’ve heard all about it!

Yet the Biden administration had the Epstein case — and all that deliciously mysterious “confidential” data — and there was nothing but tumbleweeds. For four straight years, not a damn thing.

Then, when Trump’s team takes over, there’s STILL nothing but tumbleweeds.

In light of this, I’d like to offer another theory for you to consider. But I must warn you: This idea is dark and disgusting. If you have a soul, it’ll make your skin crawl.

And the idea is this: What if Epstein’s actions have absolutely nothing to do with blackmail or espionage — and he was simply a sick, twisted monster who hurt little girls for the fun of it?

It’s gross to consider, but in a weird way, linking Epstein’s crimes to a blackmail ring makes it a little easier to accept, because it gives a sane and rational motive to these horrific abuses: Maybe he was an undercover agent on a secret mission, and that was his assignment. But what if that wasn’t true at all: What if Jeffrey Epstein — and his sick, evil, depraved “friends” — were doing it all for fun? What if it the “Epstein Express” had NOTHING to do with high-level espionage or state action, and their motive was nothing more than the repulsive thrill of trafficking and abusing underage girls?

It’s human nature to search for patterns in the chaos — and structure within the madness. But sometimes, it’s just not there.

Sometimes, evil itself is the motive.

Rich, powerful men sometimes take advantage of underage girls. Wealthy predators sometimes get sweetheart plea deals that are outrageously unfair. Millionaires accustomed to private jets and the luxury lifestyle sometimes commit suicide in the squalor prison.

(And yes, sometimes foreign spies do bad things. That’s true, too.)

Occam’s Razor isn’t an absolute, but it often cuts close to the bone: The simplest, most straightforward explanation isn’t that Jeffrey Epstein was a foreign spy running a star-studded blackmail ring — it’s that he was an evil, vile predator who trafficked little girls… because that’s what turned him on.

Some men kill, just because they can. Some men rape for the same reason.

And sometimes, evil men live among us, because that’s the kind of world this is.

May Epstein’s victims find peace. May Epstein’s soul burn in Hell.

