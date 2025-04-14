The Morning Briefing: Butter, Meet Hot Knife — Trump Keeps Cutting Through Media's TDS Noise

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alnacquae enjoyed making hemp fidget spinners for itinerant "Punky Brewster" reenactment societies.

In early February, just a couple of weeks into President Trump's second term, I wrote this in a VIP column:

I explain that the Democrats who are driving the narrative aren't representative of all the Dems in America. It's just that the ones who are tasked with smearing B.S. all over the place have more access to microphones and/or spend a disproportionate amount of time on social media. They're not smart, influential, or right about anything; they're just louder than everyone else.

The column was about the fact that all the Democrats have right now is noise. One could make the case that noise is all they've had for a long time, but we are focusing on the present.

As always, whatever desperate and ridiculous thing that the Democrats have historically done is made worse by their Trump Derangement Syndrome, and the noise is no exception. During President Trump's first term, the Dems' noise offensive was aided and abetted by many in his own administration. He hadn't surrounded himself with the right kinds of people and it got in the way of things far too often.

That hasn't been a problem for the Trump 47 administration. The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been loudly lamenting Trump's loyalty demands for his second go-round in the Oval Office because the loyalty interferes with their plans. They aren't having any luck picking off those closest to the president. As I've written a couple of times, Trump is now surrounded by people who aren't eager to rush out and write backstabbing tell-all books.

Because he doesn't have to keep putting out seemingly endless distracting administrative fires this time around, Trump can stay laser-focused on his ambitious vision for the United States of America.

The haters are noisier than ever and he's not in the mood for it.

As we are all painfully aware, the noise really ratcheted up last week over the tariffs. The goal is to rattle people who don't take deep dives — those who aren't very online people — and weaken support for the part of Trump's agenda that he repeatedly warned wouldn't be easy. A casual observer might have thought that they were succeeding.

Not so much.

After his long week, the always energetic president decided to take in UFC 314, where he was given the rockstar treatment that real Americans love to give him. Here's Scott's take on the good time:

Well, garsh! That was weird: All week long, the media was bloviating about how the tide had finally turned on Trump — that monkeying around with trade and tariffs had destroyed the stock market, unmasking his administration as economic dunces. Surely, at long last, the crowd would rise in unison against this orange-hued menace, proclaiming at once, “This was a bridge too far!” Trouble is, Trump has built so many “bridges too far” without falling that either he’s walking on water (in which case, we’ve gotta have a different conversation altogether) or the Loony Left doesn’t know jack[poop] about bridgebuilding. Spoiler Alert: It’s the latter, not the former. The crowd still loves him. He hasn’t lost the support of the people.

Scott's post has a video of Trump's raucous entrance. That genuine noise was Trump's way of cutting through all of the Democrats' artificial noise. He connects with regular people unlike any president in my lifetime. That connection has played a big part in loosening the stranglehold that the Democrats' media propagandists have had on the "news" and narratives for so long.

Donald Trump is a billionaire and the most powerful man in the world, but he's also a guy you'd want to have a beer with if he drank beer. Some Big Macs and Cokes will have to do.

It's going to be another noisy week. Good thing that the guy in charge won't be listening to any of it.

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.