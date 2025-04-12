RFK Jr. Confirms ‘The Deep State Is Real'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just confirmed what conservatives have known all along: the Deep State is real, and it's embedded within our federal agencies.

During his first visit to the FDA alongside Commissioner Marty Makary, Kennedy didn't mince words when addressing FDA employees. And what he said validates everything President Trump has been saying for years.

"President Trump always talks about the Deep State, and the media, you know, disparages him and says that he's paranoid," Kennedy stated. "But the Deep State is real. And it's not, you know, just George Soros and Bill Gates and a bunch of nefarious individuals sitting together in a room and plotting the, you know, the destruction of humanity."

Instead of shadowy figures meeting in dark rooms, Kennedy pointed to something more insidious: institutional pressures that have transformed regulatory agencies into industry puppets. In fact, he didn't hesitate to call the FDA a "sock puppet" of the very industries it's supposed to regulate.

One area where Kennedy said he has seen this within the FDA is its Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) system, which he says acts as a "loophole" for food companies. In March, Kennedy directed the FDA to reevaluate its policies on food companies obtaining approval before adding new ingredients to their products. He believes that "eliminating this loophole" will not only provide consumers with more transparency, but will be key in improving Americans’ health. The HHS secretary has not hidden his disdain for the FDA, especially as he spoke throughout the 2024 election cycle about what changes he believes are crucial to improving Americans’ health. About a week and a half before the election, Kennedy — who had already endorsed now-President Donald Trump — issued clear warnings on social media to those who "work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system."

Remember back during the campaign when Kennedy promised to clean house at the FDA? He wasn't kidding. Just before the election, he issued a stark warning to FDA employees who were "part of this corrupt system" — preserve your records and pack your bags.

FDA’s war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 25, 2024

But Kennedy isn't just talking; he's taking action. He's currently on his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) tour, visiting states including Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico to promote initiatives banning ultra-processed foods and harmful food dyes from school lunches.

The mainstream media might try to dismiss concerns about the Deep State as conspiracy theories, but when someone like Kennedy — who's now on the inside — confirms its existence, it's time to pay attention. This isn't about secret societies or elaborate plots; it's about entrenched bureaucracies that have forgotten they serve the American people, not corporate interests.

In President Trump's second term, with Kennedy at the helm of HHS, we're finally seeing real efforts to drain the swamp and restore accountability to our federal agencies. The Deep State is real, and its days of unchecked power are numbered.

Now that's what I call making America healthy again.

