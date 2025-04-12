Tulsi Gabbard Said ‘Radical Islamist Terrorism’ Is the Biggest Threat, and Then This Happened

The details that have been revealed thus far are extremely sparse. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Friday that the FBI had revealed that “a Georgia man” had been arrested for making threats against Donald Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. That’s almost all we know at this point, but there is one other salient detail that raises a number of other questions about this case.

Fox 5 Atlanta noted that “Aliakbar Mohammed Amin, 25, of Lilburn, was taken into custody Friday by FBI agents based in Atlanta.” The feds’ Atlanta office posted on X: “Today, #FBI Atlanta arrested 25 year old, Aliakbar Mohammed Amin of Lilburn, GA for threatening communications against @DNIGabbard, @Potus, & @WhiteHouse. Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable.”

It was more than a little ironic that the FBI was saying that it wouldn’t tolerate threats against Trump when many of the same personnel are still in place who helped implement the corruption and politicization of the agency for eight years as it participated in a series of bogus legal persecutions of the same man. But let that pass. At least they caught this guy before he was able to do any damage, if indeed he intended to do anything beyond talk big, and for that we can all be thankful, or at least those of us who still believe in the rule of law can be thankful.

The feds, however, are being extremely closemouthed about this case. Fox 5 Atlanta noted that “authorities have not released further details about the nature of the threats or how they were communicated. Details about the arrest of where Amin is being held have not been released. It was not immediately clear what charges he would face. The investigation remains ongoing.” However, they don’t intend to continue the radio silence indefinitely: “A spokesperson for the FBI says more will be revealed about the arrest on Monday.”

The Daily Wire, meanwhile, pointed out an intriguing sidelight on this case: “The arrest comes days after CNN dismissed credible threats against Gabbard, suggesting that her attempts to hide the address of a Texas property she owns were actually part of an attempt to commit voter fraud. Her office has raged at CNN for running the story, threatening to file a defamation lawsuit and accusing the liberal outlet of putting Gabbard’s safety at risk.”

Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, Alexa Henning, stated: “I told CNN that Tulsi Gabbard had credible, active threats against her and her family and they went ahead and doxxed her address anyway.” And now comes evidence of the threats against her.

Another statement from Gabbard may also have been vindicated, although this is not certain, as no one has said a word so far about Aliakbar Mohammed Amin’s motivation. Gabbard said this in late Feb. 2025: “We look at the past four years of open borders, where we had tens of millions of people coming across our borders, many of whom we don’t know who they are or what their intentions are, very specifically the threat of radical Islamist terrorism here within our country is higher than it’s ever been before, not only because of Biden’s open borders, but because of his and his administration’s fear of being called Islamophobes.”

Now, Aliakbar Mohammed Amin may not turn about to be a “radical Islamist” terrorist, or even an Islamic jihadi within the mainstream of Islamic teaching. Nevertheless, when you have a guy named Mohammed threatening to kill some people, it’s hard to avoid the suspicion that maybe, just maybe, he’s a warrior for Allah. The Biden regime repeatedly insisted that “white supremacists” constituted the biggest terror threat that the nation faced, and despite the imprecision of the phrase she used, it was good to see Gabbard strike back against all that with a dose of reality.

It would be cold comfort for Gabbard, however, if she ended up being simultaneously vindicated on two counts — both about wanting to keep her address private and about the threat of jihad terrorism — by receiving a death threat from a jihadi. Maybe when the FBI provides more details about Aliakbar Mohammed Amin, we will discover that he was just another nut like Shawn Monper, “Mr. Satan,” the latest far-left lunatic who has been stopped from trying to murder Trump.

The problem is that the left breeds so very many nuts, we have likely not seen the last of these threats against the president and his aides.

Whether or not Aliakbar Mohammed Amin turns out to be a jihadi, there are still plenty of jihadis out there, but the establishment media isn't likely to tell you about them.