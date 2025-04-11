Another Trump Assassination Plot Foiled, but There’s a Bizarre Twist to This One

The left has become so consumed by its hatred of Donald Trump that it no longer seems capable of distinguishing right from wrong. As we previously reported, a disturbing study from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) revealed that nearly half of self-identified leftists believe it’s morally justifiable to assassinate Trump or Elon Musk.

“What was formerly taboo culturally has become acceptable,” said Joel Finkelstein, founder of the NCRI. “We are seeing a clear shift — glorification, increased attempts, and changing norms — all converging into what we define as ‘assassination culture.’”

As chilling as this is, on Friday, we found out just how real the problem is. A man has been charged with making threats to assassinate President Trump, other U.S. officials, and ICE agents.

And where did they find this latest unhinged character? Butler, Pa., of all places. That's right, the same town where the first assassination attempt on Trump took place.

Shawn Monper, a 32-year-old Butler resident who went by the charming username "Mr Satan" online, spent months posting explicit threats and detailing his preparations for violence.

The evidence against Monper is damning. After Trump's inauguration, this unstable individual began stockpiling weapons and ammunition. "I have bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office," he bragged in February.

He didn't stop there. Monper's violent fantasies extended beyond just the president. In a February post, he called for widespread political violence:

Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0

Seriously? This reads like a far-left manifesto, and it gets worse. In a video he posted to YouTube last month, he reportedly said he plans to “assassinate him myself.”

Obviously not content with just threatening the president, Monper also set his sights on law enforcement.

"ICE are terrorist people, we need to start killing them," he posted in March, followed by threats to open fire on ICE agents.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi praised law enforcement's swift action, stating, "I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump's life and the lives of other innocent Americans."

Monper is currently being held without bail as he awaits preliminary hearings on April 14. Considering the gravity of his threats and the clear signs of premeditation, the justice system needs to send a strong message here: Political violence has no place in this country,

Sadly, that’s a principle many on the left seem to have conveniently forgotten.

The radical left’s growing embrace of violent rhetoric and action should alarm every American who still believes in our constitutional republic. But don’t expect the left-wing media to treat this story with the wall-to-wall outrage they unleashed over January 6. You’ll be waiting a long time.

