Politico Repeats Dangerous Lie About Trump as He Holds Corrupt Officials to Account

It’s a big lie that could have dangerous consequences, but leftists hate Donald Trump above all things, and so they keep telling it. The claim is that Trump is a dictator-in-the-making who is using the power of the government to persecute his political enemies. Sound familiar? Of course it does.

Advertisement

This is yet another instance in which the left is accusing patriots of doing what they themselves are guilty of doing. It was the Biden regime that corrupted and politicized the Justice Department and other government agencies to go after Trump and others it considered to be its enemies. Now, when Trump is lawfully initiating investigations of some of those who participated in that corruption and politicization, he is being accused of doing what was done to him.

This is dangerous because we have already seen two attempts to assassinate Trump, and as leftist leaders frequently encourage violence among their mindless and fanatical followers, it’s all too easy to imagine someone deciding to become a hero by taking out the man who is, we are constantly told, destroying “our democracy.” Nevertheless, on Wednesday, Politico ran a story entitled “Trump orders investigation of two first-term administration aides who criticized him.” The subhead was even worse: “The president signed executive orders targeting Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, an escalation of his retribution campaign.”

That’s not what’s happening, of course. Trump, says Politico, “is targeting two former first-term appointees over their criticism of his actions.” But in reality, Chris Krebs, Trump’s former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Miles Taylor, who was a low-level Homeland Security Department official during Trump’s first term, are being investigated for clear dereliction of duty and violations of the public trust.

Advertisement

Trump fired Krebs in November 2020 for claiming that Old Joe Biden’s election to the presidency was entirely on the up-and-up, and that “in every case of which we are aware, these claims” of electoral chicanery “either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.” Krebs even claimed that “Republican officials, senior officials, including the former President, lied to the American people about the security of the 2020 election,” while mountains of evidence of fraud and other dirty dealing during that election went ignored.

For years, the leftist social media giants deplatformed and silenced anyone who talked about this. But now Trump is quite rightly endeavoring to get to the bottom of this massive act of theft, labeling Krebs “a significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his Government authority.” Politico, as part of the leftist establishment that carried out the fixing of the 2020 election, can’t admit that Trump is right to investigate Krebs without giving up the entire game and incriminating itself, and it isn’t about to do that. And so the lefty rag repeats the lie that Trump, drunk on narcissism and bent on vengeance, is simply persecuting this sterling public servant.

It's the same situation with Miles Taylor, the arrogant pipsqueak who wrote an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times in Sept. 2018, boasting that he was doing all he could to obstruct Trump’s ability to implement his agenda. The article was grandly entitled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration: I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” It was one of the first open acknowledgments of what leftists had previously denied: that there was a coterie of far-left bureaucrats in the Trump administration who were working to sabotage Trump’s presidency.

Advertisement

Related: Biden’s ‘Disinformation’ Czar Claims That Worries About Leftist Censorship Are a ‘Lie’

Should unelected and unaccountable low-level officials really be allowed to set policy for the United States government? The American people elected Donald Trump, not Miles Taylor. So why shouldn’t Taylor’s unethical acts be investigated now? For Politico, however, Krebs and Taylor are just the latest victims of Trump’s attempt to “use federal powers in unprecedented ways to punish political opponents, law firms, universities and others that he believes have wronged him.”

Did these viciously dishonest apparatchiks have any twinges of conscience or memory of the Biden regime’s weaponization of the government against its enemies when they wrote this nonsense? Doubtful in the extreme. Being a leftist means having sub-zero self-awareness.

Politico, like all of the establishment media, is just a propaganda arm for the far left. If you're tired of their lies, it's time to become a PJ Media VIP member. Get all the articles, all the podcasts, all the facts, and a swaggering 60% off if you use the promo code FIGHT. Now's the time! Take the plunge!