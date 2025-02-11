Yet Another House Dem Calls for 'Street Fight' Against Trump Policies

Less than two weeks ago, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Of Course) called upon people to fight the “extreme MAGA Republican agenda” not just “legislatively” and “in the courts” but “in the streets.” The Trump White House has demanded that Jeffries apologize for inciting violence, and of course, Jeffries did not do so. And now yet another House Democrat has said much the same thing that Jeffries said. Do these people want to incite a new civil war? If they don’t, they certainly seem to like playing with rhetorical fire.

Advertisement

Fox News reported that Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Victimhood), a longtime leftist leader who was first elected to the House in 1987, left in 1996 to become president of the NAACP, and returned to the House in 2020, spoke at a rally in Baltimore on Monday. Mfume railed against Elon Musk’s efforts to end waste and fraud in government and called the Department of Government Efficiency the “department of government evil.”

Having worked himself up into a fine froth, Mfume thundered: "This will be a congressional fight, a constitutional fight, a legal fight, and on days like this a street fight, yes we will stand." It was remarkable how closely his words aligned with those of Jeffries. It’s hard to escape the impression that the Democrat leadership in the House really wants to see people becoming violent in opposition to Trump’s policies.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) posted on X about how odd and disproportionate Mfume’s response was to DOGE’s mission: "A ‘street fight’ to stop cuts to wasteful spending? Those are fighting words. And they’re not honorable words.” Indeed.

Tim Fazenbaker, a who ran unsuccessfully in 2020 and 2022 for a Maryland congressional seat, posted the video of Mfume’s words with this comment suggesting that Mfume’s rage against DOGE may have a self-serving cause: “Congressman Kweisi Mfume calling for a street fight against @realDonaldTrump, @elonmusk and us. Unfortunately, due to gerrymandering, this is my congressman. The same one that was getting nearly $400,000,000.00 to bring illegals and refugees to my community.” Well, that certainly does explain why Mfume would hate DOGE.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Mfume, however, tried to dispel the impression that Mfume was going ballistic about making government less wasteful and more honest, insisting that Mfume is "not opposed to cutting waste, fraud, and abuse.” Yeah, sure he is. If anything is clear in this world, it is that Kweisi Mfume is a courageous warrior for government transparency and reform.

The spokesperson continued:

He is the Ranking Member of the United States House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations and that has been a focus of his bipartisan work alongside Subcommittee Chair Pete Sessions for the last two years. Congressman Mfume supports many things to make government run better, including ending cost overruns at the Department of Defense, tackling the underworld of fraud and improper payments associated with government spending, and establishing a scorecard within agencies which measures their ability to curb waste – he has worked with at least a dozen inspector generals on these issues.

Yeah, nothing is clearer than the fact that Mfume wants to tackle government waste, just as it’s clear that he wants to sow racial harmony and heal racial division.

The spokesperson also took pains to ensure that nobody got the crazy idea that Mfume was calling for violence: "Congressman Mfume was talking about going neighbor to neighbor and person to person to fight to win the hearts, minds, and souls of disaffected voters who didn’t participate in the last election or who are turned off by the current process. He believes everybody needs to be engaged and you have to be able to fight where people are to talk with them and to get them engaged and bring them back to the fold." Yeah, when I want everybody to be engaged, I always find that calling for a “street fight” is the way to go about it.

Advertisement

Related: Last Gasp of a Cornered Elite: Schumer and Jeffries Stoke Hysteria Against DOGE

Mfume’s language follows a longstanding leftist pattern. Remember what Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut) said back in 2018, during Trump’s first administration: "I just don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be.” Soon after that, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Get Trump) said this about Trump’s Cabinet members: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere.” And Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-Sinister) is in some hot water now for warning that Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch would “pay the price” for opposing the left’s agenda.

Leftist leaders love to call for violence and then blame patriots when that violence comes. This only works, however, when they enjoy near-total political and cultural hegemony. Those days are passing.