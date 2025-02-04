Last Gasp of a Cornered Elite: Schumer and Jeffries Stoke Hysteria Against DOGE

You know what they say about getting the most flak when you’re over the target, so Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) must be over the target. The left’s outrage and hysteria over DOGE’s actions to curb waste and corruption at USAID suggest that Musk has gotten to the heart of the left’s machine in Washington, and so leftist leaders are in full screaming-bloody-hysteria mode. In response, Musk calmly and compellingly explained what is at stake. Yes, that’s right: it’s a glorious time to be alive.

Advertisement

Senate Minority (heh) Leader Chuck Schumer (D-Sinister) started the ball rolling Monday when he wrote on X: “An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government. DOGE is not a real government agency. DOGE has no authority to make spending decisions. DOGE has no authority to shut programs down or to ignore federal law. DOGE’s conduct cannot be allowed to stand. Congress must take action to restore the rule of law.” After four years of Old Joe Biden pretending to be president and unknown people steering the ship of state, it was the height of irony to see Schumer railing against “an unelected shadow government.”

Musk, meanwhile, addressed another, more pressing aspect of Schumer’s attack. “Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that @DOGE is doing work that really matters. This is the one shot the American people have to defeat BUREAUcracy, rule of the bureaucrats, and restore DEMOcracy, rule of the people. We’re never going to get another chance like this. It’s now or never. Your support is crucial to the success of the revolution of the people.” He was right, of course. This unelected, unaccountable bureaucracy has been in charge for years. It is high time that the Augean Stables get cleaned out.

Schumer added on Tuesday, again without a trace of irony: “The American people will not stand for an un-elected secret group to run rampant through the executive branch. Being innovative is good, but Mr. Musk, this isn't a tech startup. These are public institutions."

Musk replied: “He’s mad that @DOGE is dismantling the radical-left shadow government in full view of the public. This is our ONE CHANCE to return POWER to the PEOPLE from an unelected BUREAUcracy back to DEMOcracy!! Only with the support of YOU can this succeed. Thank you, unknown soldiers.” Musk is indeed mounting an unprecedented attack against people who have not had to report to anyone for years, and yet who should have been accountable to the American people for everything they’ve done.

Advertisement

DOGE’s actions so far should thus bring joy to the heart of every patriot, but like Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Projection) is fuming. Jeffries charged Tuesday that “they are raiding the government, attempting to steal taxpayer money. That's what the situation at the Treasury Department is all about." Jeffries was referring to the fact that a group of leftist organizations are suing the Treasury Department over DOGE officials getting access to the federal government’s payment system. An X user, however, was on to Jeffries’ game and remarked that his charge was “literally the thing he and his crew have been caught doing.”

Indeed, that’s why DOGE exists, and so Musk himself responded to Jeffries’ charge in the same vein: “Obviously, @DOGE is trying to STOP your tax dollars from being stolen for WASTE and FRAUD. @RepJeffries wants that to continue.”

Related: N.J. Gov Dares ICE to Come Get Illegal Migrant He's Harboring

And it’s not just waste and fraud. If that were indeed all that were involved, DOGE’s actions would be important enough. But it looks as if much worse is going on as well. Catherine Salgado has reported that taxpayer money went to Hamas through USAID, and Victoria Taft noted that “the U.S. State Department and USAID pay millions of dollars per week to the Taliban, the bin Laden family leading the group, and the Haqqani terror network.”

Yes. The leftist government establishment has been actively funding America’s most vociferous and dangerous enemies. I’ve written about this more than once, but no one knew the full depth and extent of the corruption that DOGE has uncovered — and we’re still just weeks into the second Trump administration.

Advertisement

The rage from Schumer and Jeffries is the desperate cry of a cornered elite that is losing its power. They’re still trying to posture as the defenders of ordinary Americans even now when every new DOGE revelation demonstrates anew what a hollow and cynical pose that has been. Musk is right: we all better hope he succeeds because we’re not going to get another chance like this.