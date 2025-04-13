Who is Gretchen Whitmer Hiding From?

Donald Trump has been hanging new pictures in the White House lately. As Matt wrote earlier, the president had a bizarre painting of Barack Obama moved, and in its place, hung a portrait of himself during his iconic "Fight, fight, fight!" moment after the July 2024 assassination attempt that left him with a bloody ear.

Well, I have a new idea. Trump needs to take this photo and hang it somewhere with a caption that says something like "The Real Democratic Party" because I've yet to see a more accurate symbol of the party of the left over the last few months.

This is so much worse than if she just let her photo be taken 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RoWz6Bl2Xw — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 12, 2025

What's going on here? Is this some White House staffer who was caught in a weird or awkward moment? Nope. It's Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, one of the names that is often tossed around as a potential new leader for the Democrats and a presidential candidate in 2028, standing in the Oval Office, hiding her face behind some folders as if she's been caught by the paparazzi.

If you don't believe me, here's another shot of Whitmer in the Oval Office on the same day, looking like she's rethinking every life choice she's ever made.

So, why is Whitmer hiding? The short story is because liberals typically lack backbones.

The long story is this: Whitmer was in Washington, D.C. last week to give a speech and meet with Trump at the White House. As Kruiser covered on Friday, instead of screaming "Trump and tariffs are bad" during her speech like the rest of her party has all week, she took a more nuanced approach and encouraged bipartisanship.

After her speech, Whitmer was apparently scheduled to meet one-on-one with the president, or so she thought, but instead, she arrived as Trump was signing executive orders, talking about the 2020 elections, and holding a press conference in the Oval Office. Someone supposedly ushered her into the Oval Office, catching her off-guard, and instead of acting like a grownup, she hid her face with her folders and acted like she was being held hostage in the room.

Whitmer's team was quick to put out a statement, in case, you know, the whole hiding behind the folders thing didn't work.

The governor was surprised that she was brought into the Oval Office during President Trump’s press conference without any notice of the subject matter. Her presence is not an endorsement of the actions taken or statements made at that event.

So, there you have it. One of so-called emerging leaders of the Democratic Party is afraid to be caught on camera inside the Oval Office. Rather than laugh it off or speak up or leave the room, she hid like a toddler playing peek-a-boo. Can you imagine this woman meeting with world leaders or having an impromptu press conference as president?

Her speech that day didn't sit well with most lefties, so, I guess she was already on thin ice with her people, but this was not the way to handle it. I'll leave you with this:

My toddler when I ask who pooped in the fireplace pic.twitter.com/fdOdnyUfA0 — Magills (@magills_) April 12, 2025

