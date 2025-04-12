Here We Go! Kash Patel Releases Massive Trove of Crossfire Hurricane Docs

The truth about the FBI's discredited Crossfire Hurricane investigation is finally coming to light. FBI Director Kash Patel has just released nearly 700 pages of previously classified documents, exposing the inner workings of one of the biggest abuses of power in FBI history.

The documents, compiled under the "Crossfire Hurricane Redacted Binder" dated April 9, 2025, were declassified following President Trump's March executive order demanding transparency on the FBI's investigation into the bogus Trump-Russia collusion narrative

Make no mistake about it, this is huge.

The document dump includes emails, messages, interview summaries, and extensive notes about the infamous Steele dossier—the thoroughly debunked document that attempted to detail Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election. Obviously, we now know this was all part of what President Trump has rightfully called a "total weaponization" of the system.

But what's particularly intriguing is what these documents reveal about FBI informant Stefan Halper.

Halper, a Pentagon consultant who received over $1.1 million from the FBI between 1991 and 2017, was behind one of the most egregious claims used to justify the investigation. He alleged that then-Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn had left a 2014 event alone with Russian-British academic Svetlana Lokhova while serving as DIA head.

Just the News has the details.

The memos confirm Halper was the source of one of the most sensational bogus claims to land in the FBI's probe in summer 2016: that Flynn had left a 2014 foreign meeting alone with Russia scholar Svetlana Lokhova when he was a three-star general leading the Defense Intelligence Agency. FBI agents ultimately deemed Halper's account to be "not plausible" and "not accurate", but the bureau proceeded to investigate Flynn, kept paying Halper and continued to vouch for his veracity as a confidential human source codenamed "Mitch," the memos show. For instance, a March 2017 memo showed the FBI's Validation Management Unit wrote that it "assesses it is likely HALPER is suitable for continued operation, based on his or her authenticity, reliability, and control.”

Despite the fact that they knew he was unreliable, the FBI still treated him as a trusted source.

The FBI’s Validation Management Unit (VMU) conducted a Human Source Validation Report (HSVR) on Halper in early 2017 — and although the declassified document remains heavily redacted, it reveals new information about the FBI’s continued expression of trust in Halper. The VMU’s review from May 2013 to March 2017 and recommended that the FBI continue using Halper as a source despite FBI agents working the Flynn case determining that he had provided them incorrect information. It is not known whether Halper knew the information was bogus at the time.

The “Crossfire Hurricane Redacted Binder” documents are now with the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, providing unprecedented insight into how partisan operatives within federal agencies attempted to undermine Trump before and during his presidency.

From top to bottom, this release exposes the truth about one of the most shameful chapters in FBI history. It reveals how federal agencies were weaponized against a sitting president, and more importantly, against the American people's right to choose their leader.

The American public deserves to know the truth about Crossfire Hurricane. Now, thanks to this massive document release, they finally can.

