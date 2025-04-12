Trump Does Something Joe Biden Never Did

On Friday, President Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine physical and a series of medical tests. Earlier this week, he posted on Truth Social saying he was ready for the check-up.

“I am pleased to report that my long scheduled Annual Physical Examination will be done at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week,” he wrote. “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!”

Aboard Air Force One after his annual physical exam, President Trump spoke with reporters about his visit to Walter Reed, offering his own review of the results.

“I just got back from Walter Reed,” Trump said. “Every test you can imagine. I was there for a long time.”

The president described the visit as part of his routine yearly physical, conducted by what he called a team of “highly respected doctors” and “great guys.” Trump said the official report from his doctors is expected to be released on Sunday.

“I think I did well,” he said. “I felt I was in very good shape—good heart, a good soul, very good soul.”

In a not-so-subtle jab at Joe Biden, Trump emphasized that he had gone above and beyond the usual battery of tests.

“I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test, and I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

Trump also mentioned undergoing “a lot of different tests having to do with the heart, having to do with other things,” and remained confident about the upcoming report. “I think you’ll find it very [good],” he said, trailing off slightly but clearly upbeat about the results.

.@POTUS on his annual physical at Walter Reed: "I think I did well... I felt I was in very good shape — good heart, a good soul... I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test, and I don't know what to tell you other than I got every answer right." pic.twitter.com/GYJisB1xxV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2025

Trump has long challenged Joe Biden to take a cognitive exam, as far back as on the campaign trail in 2020, and several times afterward. While in office, Biden never took a cognitive exam, or if he did, the results were never released.

Despite his obvious physical and mental impairment, the White House always insisted that he was in tiptop shape. Biden’s first physical during his presidency was controversial, because despite public concern over his diminished mental faculties, no cognitive exam was given. The official report ignored what had already become painfully obvious—Biden was slipping. His cognitive decline was marked by regular speech problems that couldn’t be blamed on his oft-cited childhood stutter, frequent memory lapses, and a pattern of confusion that was impossible to miss. Public appearances were a struggle. His voice often sounded weak and garbled, like he was speaking through a mouthful of marbles. Even after decades of using a teleprompter, he regularly read stage cues aloud as if they were part of the script. His delivery veered wildly from sudden outbursts to creepy whispers, all without the slightest hint of self-awareness.

In 2023, Biden’s White House physician Kevin O'Connor infamously described Biden as a "healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," which raised serious questions about a cover-up of Biden's health issues.

Biden may no longer be in office, but the scandalous cover-up of his cognitive decline remains the biggest presidential scandal in history.

