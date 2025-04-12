



The protests that took place last weekend represent the largest nationwide display of opposition since Trump began his second term. They also represent the mainstreaming of the political tantrum.

Donald Trump was elected president by American voters who believed that he was the best choice for America. They believed that the alternative offered by Democrats was the worst choice. Democrats gave us a corrupt left-wing platform headed by a senile old man followed by a woman who appeared to have the brain of a flea. The majority made its choice. If you happened to disagree, you knew that you would have another chance in four years. That’s how the system works.

That system was not good enough for a vocal minority that seems to believe in the art of the political tantrum, that is, if you scream loudly enough, the results of the election can be overturned. This was apparent from the complaints of anti-Trump activists at “Hands Off” protests around the country.

We don’t know who is bankrolling these protests. CNN says they were “organized by a pro-democracy movement in response to what they call a ‘hostile takeover’ and attack on American rights and freedoms.” On the contrary, the protests are the opposite of pro-democracy. They represent the legitimization of the political tantrum—a disease of the anti-democratic Left.

When asked why they are protesting, many respondents don’t have a coherent answer. In an ideal America, said one protester from New York City, they are the ones who ought to be running things—"not somebody who's taken over the country.” In other words, Donald Trump is an illegitimate president even though he was elected by a majority of voters.

The validity of the election is being challenged because the “stupid people” who voted for Trump did so for the wrong reasons. One reason that has been cited is racism. “We chose a felon because we didn’t want to elect a black woman,” argued an angry Princeton University professor on MSNBC. He believes that nearly 80 million voters are racists. I’m glad my kids don’t attend Princeton.

Another disgruntled protester told Fox News that Americans are afraid to exercise their right of free speech, despite the fact that the protesters are doing precisely that. Others are upset that the Trump administration wants to restore meritocracy and reduce divisive identity politics by eliminating DEI and woke ideology in the federal government.

The protestors evidently were not bothered by the rampant ineptitude and corruption of the Biden-Harris administration. Runaway inflation and the destructive effect on prices did not bother them. They did not have a problem with the crime and social disruption caused by Biden’s open border policy. Significantly, they were not disturbed by the use of the DOJ, FBI, and IRS to take down Biden’s political opponents.

Trump, on the other hand, is described as a dictator. Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said there is no future with a president who has “the politics of Mussolini and the economics of Herbert Hoover.” These deluded protestors object that Trump and Musk want to eliminate monumental fraud and waste in Washington. They prefer the same old Biden corruption that characterizes Democrats to a tee.

The tantrums go over the edge when protestors advocate killing the president. A recent survey revealed that 55% of respondents who identified as left of center said murdering Trump would be at least "somewhat justified," and 48% said the same about Elon Musk.

The current political tantrum borders on insanity. What’s next?

