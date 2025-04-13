CA Lawyer Argues Kids Don’t Have Free Speech. But They Can … Change Genders?

According to one leftist California lawyer representing an extremely woke school district, kids probably don’t have First Amendment rights. Meanwhile, Democrats across the country are trying to make it legal for young kids to try and change their biological sexes without parental permission. There is no end to the glaring contradictions in leftist ideology.

Truth really is stranger than fiction, isn’t it? While a California lefty argues that children are too unsophisticated to have First Amendment-protected speech, his fellow Marxists are arguing that minors should be able to take body-altering “transgender treatments” and kill their unborn babies with parental permission. You can’t make this kind of idiocy up.

The free speech case in question involves a seven-year-old girl from Orange County identified only as B.B., who, receiving a BLM lecture in class, wanted to show her sweet and innocent affection for classmates of other skin tones. On a crude drawing representing four kids with different skin colors, she wrote “Black Lives Mater” and then “any life” and happily gave it to a black classmate. The recipient’s crazy mother then complained to the school, which forced B.B. to apologize, banned her from drawing anymore, and forced her to miss recess for two weeks. This was all done without notifying the parents, who eventually found out and sued.

Western Journal reported on the district’s lawyer and his astounding argument that somehow the Constitution probably only protects free speech that is, according to his standards, “nuanced,” and between adults:

During this week’s hearing in front of a three-judge panel, an attorney for the school district tried to assert that B.B.’s drawing should receive fewer constitutional protections because first-graders are not sophisticated enough for nuanced debate. The attorney noted students are usually “learning to tie their shoes” at that level.

Judge Callahan fired back, “Maybe then you don’t give a Black Lives Matter course to a first-grader. Maybe you teach tying shoes.”

That’s good advice for gro*mers in other states, too. As I previously wrote:

Massachusetts Democrats in state Senate bill 1244 and state House bill 1815, according to screenshots and analysis provided by Libs of TikTok, “would allow people to consent to abortions, REGARDLESS of age. It also requires any medical procedures to be kept strictly confidential to the patient.” … [Then there’s] the legislation advancing through the state legislature in the Rocky Mountain State that turns “deadnaming” and “misgendering” into a crime and exempts cross-sex hormones from prescription drug tracking requirements.

These are unfortunately only two of numerous examples. The Marxists are desperate to deny Constitutional rights while simultaneously violating parental rights and sexualizing children. Little Jimmy is too young to challenge racist propaganda, but old enough to decide he’s a girl. Marxism really is a mental illness.