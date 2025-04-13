KNOCKOUT! Trump Receives ‘Legendary’ Welcome at UFC 314, Body Slams Biden!

There are 12 weight classes in the UFC; four for women, eight for men. That means, at any time, there can be up to 12 champions.

But there’s only one POTUS. And the video speaks for itself:

Donald Trump has arrived for UFC 314 🇺🇸#UFC314 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/vNUokkAwU4 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 13, 2025

“People love it!”

(At the 1:08 or 1:09 mark of the video, you can see the President snub RFK Jr.’s wife — inadvertently, I’ve gotta assume. Still, her doe-eyed, post-snub pout was kind of cute.)

The media might accuse the UFC of shilling for Trump. After all, UFC president Dana White is a known Trump loyalist, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan — who can be seen on video hugging Trump — gave the MAGA Master his full-throated endorsement in 2024.

But the crowd doesn’t lie.

Here’s a video without the commentary. The patriotic love, excitement, and positive energy of UFC fans was beyond dispute:

Well, garsh! That was weird: All week long, the media was bloviating about how the tide had finally turned on Trump — that monkeying around with trade and tariffs had destroyed the stock market, unmasking his administration as economic dunces. Surely, at long last, the crowd would rise in unison against this orange-hued menace, proclaiming at once, “This was a bridge too far!”

Trouble is, Trump has built so many “bridges too far” without falling that either he’s walking on water (in which case, we’ve gotta have a different conversation altogether) or the Loony Left doesn’t know jack[poop] about bridgebuilding.

Spoiler Alert: It’s the latter, not the former.

The crowd still loves him. He hasn’t lost the support of the people.

“Trump says ‘legendary’ crowd reaction at UFC 314 shows the administration is ‘doing a good job” roared one headline. “Trump receives a standing ovation as he enters a UFC event in Miami,” said another. Others played-up the patriotism: “Trump walks out at UFC 314 to roaring crowd chanting ‘U-S-A!’” Foreign media linked the crowd reaction to an American renewal: “Donald Trump’s dance at UFC event goes viral, fans say ‘America is back again.’”

It contrasts strikingly with the sulky, pouty, petulant Associated Press, whose headline completely ignored the relevancy of the crowd reaction: “Trump sits cageside at Miami UFC event in his latest appearance at a sports event.” YAAAWWN! What a curiously boring headline, eh? Nowadays, in our “clicks-equal-money” media culture, most outlets try to jazz-up the headlines to encourage clicks. Here, the AP did the exact opposite, no-selling the crowd reaction. (Can’t imagine why, eh?) It’s an obvious, blatant example of biased, anti-Trump journalism, because the newsworthiness of the story wasn’t just Trump’s attendance; it was the crowd’s reaction to his attendance.

Joining Trump at UFC 314 was Elon Musk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and, apparently, RFK JR’s wife, Cheryl Hines.

But before this column comes to a close, kindly allow me to evoke my inner Billy Mays: “Wait, there’s more!”

The President, it seems, was feeling feisty after watching Alexander Volkanovski beat Diego Lopes for the UFC featherweight title. Because, afterwards, he had this to say:

Ouch!

Trump Bomaye!

