Say What? CNN Claims Only the Right Has an 'Extremism Problem'

CNN continues to prove why they've earned the "fake news" moniker. Their so-called extremism expert, Donie O'Sullivan, was on CNN News Central on Friday, where he made the absurd claim that political extremism is exclusively a right-wing phenomenon.

Fill-in co-host Jessica Dean — whose husband worked for the Clintons back during their reign in Arkansas — tried to bring balance by telling viewers O’Sullivan’s special will also profile “people who consider themselves fans of Luigi Mangione,” the alleged murderer of United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. O’Sullivan played coy and didn’t address the extremism on the left celebrating the murder. Instead, he declared that, between January 6 and the August 2017 events in Charlottesville, there shouldn’t be any suggestions there’s serious extremism on both sides.

"[W]hen it comes to extremism in this country, I mean, the issue very much so is on the right, on the far-right from — you know, from Charlottesville to — to January 6. There isn't exactly an equivalent on the left in this moment," O'Sullivan claimed with a straight face.

Seriously? Has O’Sullivan been living under a rock? President Trump has survived two assassination attempts in just the past year. Let’s not forget the 2017 congressional baseball shooting, where a deranged MSNBC viewer nearly gunned down an entire group of Republican lawmakers. Or the BLM riots of 2020, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, and the rise of Antifa violence. How about the leftist cheerleading for Hamas on college campuses across America that has made Jewish students feel unsafe? And, of course, there's the #TeslaTakedown movement, with extremists firebombing dealerships and vandalizing vehicles.

But I guess none of that qualifies as “extremism” in CNN’s warped worldview.

Make no mistake about it, this is typical CNN propaganda designed to paint conservatives as dangerous extremists while completely ignoring left-wing violence.

When fill-in host Jessica Dean brought up Luigi Mangione's supporters, O'Sullivan completely dodged addressing left-wing extremists celebrating the murder. Naturally, that doesn't fit his "right-wing extremism" narrative.

O'Sullivan's solution? More censorship, of course. He bemoaned how social media makes it easier for people to access information compared to 30 years ago, clearly suggesting that some form of content control is needed—just not for the mainstream media, obviously.

From where I sit, CNN’s latest attempt to portray political extremism as a problem exclusive to the right is not just dishonest—it’s exactly why so many Americans no longer trust the mainstream media. This isn’t journalism, it’s narrative management. Time and again, CNN and its peers have willfully ignored or downplayed clear examples of violence, radicalization, and intimidation coming from the left. Whether it’s Antifa riots, campus mobs silencing dissent, or firebombed car dealerships in the name of “climate justice,” they look the other way—if they acknowledge it at all.

They’re not interested in telling the truth. They’re interested in shaping a story that casts conservatives as dangerous while excusing or even glorifying left-wing activism, no matter how destructive it becomes. And honestly, what else would you expect from a network that’s been carrying water for the Democratic Party for years? This is the same CNN that treated “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” as legitimate political expression while condemning anyone who questions leftist orthodoxy as a threat to democracy.

At least they’re consistent in their bias—consistently blind to the extremism on their own side. But the American people aren’t buying it anymore, and no amount of narrative spin can cover up the double standard forever.

