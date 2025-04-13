The Apex of Nonsensicality: Bernie Fights the Oligarchy at Coachella

A frequent refrain here on the right side of the political in recent years says that the Democrats are beyond parody. My preference for using an absurdist approach when mocking people in politics has been severely tested by the 21st century Dems. It is an oft times daunting task to come up with something more absurd than what the heavy-hitters in the Democratic Party are thought-barfing into any given news cycle.

I love a challenge, so I'll keep trying.

The moribund Democrats are currently having their fantasies about a return to electoral relevance fueled by a political carnival road show featuring Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Why not? These two members of Congress have plenty of free time for this given that their party has nothing in the way of ideas to offer the legislative process.

Bernie and Squeaky were in Los Angeles on Saturday, the latest stop on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. Bernie barks "OLIGARCHY!" like a chihuahua with a steady stream of Amazon deliveries coming to its front door. It's highly unlikely that, say, 90% of the attendees at one of these rallies could tell you what an oligarch is without hitting the Google machine, but it's the old commie's thing now. "Billionaires" used to be Bernie's go-to word, but he ceded that to Elizabeth Warren a long time ago to use when she hits the war path.

Still rested from not contributing anything to society, Bernie headed out after the L.A. rally to the Coachella Valley to see what the music festival kids were up to.

Variety:

Clairo got a political introduction to her Coachella set on Saturday night from none other than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who appeared to encourage young attendees to engage in contemporary issues and thank the singer-songwriter for using her platform to express her views. The singer-songwriter has been vocal about her political opinions over the past few months. On Inauguration Day, she tweeted “Witchcraft on Trump ASAP,” not long after revealing that she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Nothing says, "We want to reconnect with working Americans" like sending a multimillionaire communist out to fire up a bunch of people at a music festival where the cheapest individual ticket is $599. That's just to get in the gate. Festival attendees have to get to the venue, which is in the middle of the desert, then pay for things like parking, camping, or hotels. They're probably going to want to eat while they are there, given that a popular recreational drug known to be in heavy use at festivals tends to give one the munchies. All in all, these salt-of-the-earth young'uns who hate rich people will drop somewhere from $2500 to $7000.

I kid you not, the dinosaur and social media lefties were positively giddy about Bernie's Coachella moment. Might they have their next octogenarian presidential candidate in 2028?

The affair becomes even more ridiculous when you find that Clairo has been "using her platform" to spout pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic vitriol. It's not surprising that any Democrat gets behind this nonsense, but it's truly galling that Sanders does. His father was a Jew from Poland, and Sanders had a lot of relatives who were killed by the Nazis during the holocaust. Now he's celebrating a young idiot who's championing terrorist savages who want to kill Jews.

Bernie has never met a stage he didn't like, even if it's built on the graves of dead family members.

The cranky old fart and America's Dumbest Bartender aren't reaching anyone who wasn't already voting for Democrats, or at least thinking about it. The swooning Coachella hordes weren't just flown in from Neptune — most were a part of the 2024 electorate. Let them keep preaching to the communist choir.

No matter how much they practice, regular Americans aren't going to want to hear the song.

