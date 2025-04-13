Wisconsin Teen Who Killed His Parents to Get Money to Kill Trump Linked to Satanic Cult

A Wisconsin teenager has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his parents in a bizarre conspiracy to "obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to assassinate Donald Trump and "perhaps the vice president," according to a manifesto discovered by law enforcement.

Advertisement

Seventeen-year-old Nikita Casap was taken into custody last month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as two counts of hiding a corpse, according to ABC News.

Casap allegedly shot and killed his mother and father in February, living for several days with the unburied bodies in the house. He then took the family's SUV and began to travel across the Midwest eventually being arrested in Kansas.

Casap was a member of a white supremacist Satanist group known as "The Order of Nine Angels." The group has been described by law enforcement as a "satanic cult that encourages violence, terrorism, sexual abuse, and child pornography" and has "strong anti-Judaic, anti-Christian, and anti-Western ideologies" and claims to "incite chaos and violence," per Law and Crime.

The Order of Nine Angels has also been described as "neo-Nazi" and holding "extremist views."

The Post Millenial:

A warrant from federal authorities described a "self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks."



The reported manifesto was titled, “Accelerate the Collapse,” and referred to Casap’s alleged goal for "a political revolution in the United States” to "save the white race" from "Jewish controlled" politicians. The document also included images of Adolf Hitler and featured the words “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”



According to an interview with one of Casap’s classmates recorded in the documents, he was allegedly “planning to overthrow the government of the United States” along with the assassination of Trump and had been in contact with someone in Russia. Casap had allegedly paid for some of the materials to carry out the plot.

Advertisement

As bizarre as this sounds, Casap had actually gone as far as purchasing a drone and some explosives, according to the DoJ affidavit. And he had members of The Order of Nine Angels and perhaps others who were helping him.

"Other parties, with whom Casap was in contact, appear to have been aware of his plan and action and to have provided assistance to Casap in carrying them out," according to the affidavit.

Earlier this week, Matt Margolis reported on another plot to kill Trump by a man in Butler, PA where the most serious attempt on Trump's life took place.

An excerpt of the purported manifesto said, "As to why, specifically Trump, I think it's obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos and not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do."

Casap is obviously disturbed, but The Order of Nine Angels ("O9A") is a threat, according to the Foundation For the Defense of Democracies.

O9A’s core outlook thus meshes well with violent extremist doctrines that span the ideological spectrum — or with violent extremists who by and large eschew ideology — so long as they challenge the prevailing social and political order. Nonetheless, the goals of O9A make it particularly appealing to white supremacists who endorse the doctrine of “accelerationism,” which advocates for speeding up what they regard as the inevitable destruction of society to bring about a new, more desirable one.

Advertisement

A plot that reaches the point where explosives and a delivery vehicle are purchased is as serious threat no matter how unbalanced the actors are. The Justice Department did well to head this plot off when they did.

Your favorite PJ Media writers are working hard to bring you the best opinions and news in the business. Support us by becoming a VIP Member! We're giving you a 60% discount on the regular VIP Membership with the promo code "FIGHT." Click here to join and receive your discount.