Canada's New Prime Minister Is as Dishonest as the Old One

After enduring ten years of the far-left misrule of the vapid and eternally callow Justin Trudeau, Canada has a new prime minister, but not any new ideas or any change of direction at the top: the new boss, Mark Carney, is the same as the old boss, a shallow leftist ideologue without an original thought in his entire sorry cerebellum, which is filled instead with the usual talking points of the leftist establishment that still wields power in much of the Western world.

Fox News reported Saturday that Carney was speaking at a rally out in Calgary, Alberta, when a frenzied leftist in the crowd screamed: "Mr. Carney, there’s a genocide happening in Palestine!" Instead of responding the way any public figure with even a modicum of interest in the truth would have and should have done, Carney went along. After all, leftists have been passionately advancing the lie that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza practically since the moment that the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis was over. Who is Carney, a loyal leftist apparatchik if there ever was one, to offer a word of dissent?

And so the dutiful Carney toed the party line. Fox noted that he “thanked the protester and said, ‘I’m aware, which is why we have an arms embargo’ as the crowd began chanting his name.” That’s what happens when you’re speaking to a gaggle of leftists and you affirm them in their delusions and fantasies: they treat as if you were the most magnificent of heroes. If, on the other hand, Carney had treated the crowd to some unwelcome truths, he would have been in danger of being torn limb from limb.

That doesn’t get him off the hook, however. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately took umbrage at the spectacle of Carney repeating Hamas talking points, and said: "Canada has always sided with civilization. So should Mr. Carney. But instead of supporting Israel, a democracy that is fighting a just war with just means against the barbarians of Hamas, he attacks the one and only Jewish state. Mr. Carney, backtrack your irresponsible statement."

Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said: "It is outrageous to see politicians fuel antisemitism through false narratives of demonization. There is no genocide in Gaza. Claiming otherwise is false."

Facing the backlash, Carney punted and took the coward’s way out. He “claimed he did not hear the protester say the word ‘genocide.’” Carney explained: "It's noisy. If you're up there you hear snippets of what people say and I heard Gaza, and my point was I'm aware of the situation in Gaza." As Old Joe Biden would say, come on, man! Does Carney really expect anyone to believe this?

The conclusive evidence that Carney heard the word “genocide” loud and clear is that he didn’t answer simply that he was “aware” of the situation in Gaza, as he now claims. Instead, he added: “That’s why we have an arms embargo.” That embargo is aimed at stymieing Israel’s efforts to defend itself against Hamas, as Fox explains: “Canada began halting arms sales to Israel in January 2024. Months later, in September 2024, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that she had suspended the permits of multiple companies over a U.S. plan to sell Canadian-made ammo to Israel. She said that Canada would ‘not have any form of arms or parts of arms be sent to Gaza, period.’”

Yet amid all this self-righteous leftist posturing (and acts to ensure that Muslim voters keep pulling those levers for leftist candidates), there is actually no genocide in Gaza. Hamas itself actually admitted this at the beginning of this month. The Jerusalem Post reported on April 2 that Hamas “quietly removed the names of thousands of Palestinians it had previously alleged were killed during the Israel-Hamas war.” The jihad terror group “previously claimed that 70% of casualties have been women and children, a claim no longer reflected in their recently updated lists, according to the research. Approximately 72% of fatalities between the ages of 13-55 are men - the demographic category aligns with Hamas combatants.”

Has Carney not gotten this news? Or does he simply not care, because the new Hamas numbers don’t align with his political agenda, which includes the aggressive courting of Canada’s rapidly growing Muslim population? Either way, he is not fit to be Canada’s prime minister. There’s another thing he has in common with Justin Trudeau.

